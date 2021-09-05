Cardano Price Prediction: ADA looks to retrace 13% as consolidation ensues

- Cardano price has been in a consolidation phase, forming a rising wedge pattern.
- A breakout from the lower trend line will likely result in a 13% pullback to $2.47.
- If ADA climbs higher, producing a higher high above $3.11, it will end the bearish thesis.
Cardano price has been coiling up since August 23 swing high and shows signs of an incoming drop. ADA needs to break through the all-time high to invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cardano price decides on a directional bias
Cardano price set up three higher highs and four higher lows since August 21. Connecting these swing points using trend lines reveals the formation of a rising wedge. This technical pattern leans bearish, and a breach of the lower trend line forecasts an 18% downswing to $2.29, determined by measuring the distance between the first swing high and low and adding to the breakout point.
However, this crash will not be a swift move lower due to the presence of multiple support levels. The dropping prices will encounter the $2.47 demand barrier, breaching which will push Cardano price down to $2.38. While the selling pressure is likely to exhaust here, investors should expect a retest of the $2.29.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
As long as ADA stays above the lower trend line of the rising wedge, the bulls have nothing to fear. If the upper limit of the technical pattern is breached, it will indicate a resurgence of buyers. However, the bearish thesis will face invalidation only after ADA sets up a new all-time high above $3.11.
In such a case, Cardano price might head to $3.37, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
