Cardano Price Prediction: ADA could retrace in the short-term before massive 20% breakout

- Cardano price broke out of a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart.
- A key indicator has just presented a sell signal in the same time frame.
- Bulls aim for a long-term price target of $1.5.
Cardano has been trading sideways since its high of $1.48 established on February 27. The digital asset just had a significant breakout from an important pattern and aims for a high of $1.5 in the long-term.
Cardano price needs to hold key support level
Cardano formed a descending triangle pattern on the 1-hour chart from which it broke bullishly. The digital asset has not seen a lot of bullish continuation just yet and the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal which can push Cardano down to the previous resistance trendline at $1.21.
ADA/USD 1-hour chart
However, as long as the bulls can defend the key support level at $1.21, the long-term price target of $1.5 will remain intact. In order to invalidate the sell signal, Cardano needs to climb above the previous high of $1.266.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
