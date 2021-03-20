Cardano Price Prediction: ADA coils up as bulls eye a 45% breakout to new all-time highs

- Cardano price got rejected by the sellers present at $1.48 and is on a pullback.
- The ascending triangle formation projects ADA at $2.16 after a successful breakout.
- A spike in selling pressure leading to a subsequent close below $0.98 could invoke a bearish scenario for ADA.
Cardano price coils up as it was rejected twice at the same level. This move provides bulls with a massive opportunity to push ADA higher.
Cardano price eyes a higher high
Cardano price started its recovery on February 23, which pushed it 85% to a new all-time high at $1.486. However, due to investors taking profits around this zone, it has become a formidable supply barrier. The second run-up faced the same fate after a 48% climb, creating a flat resistance level.
By drawing trendlines along the higher lows and the horizontal supply barrier, an ascending triangle pattern seems to form. This setup forecasts a 45% upswing, which is the distance between the first reaction high and low from the breakout point at $1.48.
Therefore, a decisive daily candlestick close above $1.48 will confirm the breakout and propel ADA to $2.16. Interestingly, this level coincides with the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Although Cardano price action reveals a bullish outlook, its ascent to $2.16 isn’t a cakewalk. In fact, the 100% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.89 could serve as a primary target for ADA. Slicing through this will confirm the bullish momentum and set up the stage for the next leg up.
A FOMO wave gripping investors after $2.16 could have the potential to catapult the so-called "Ethereum killer" to the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.66.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
Cardano price is still a long way from breaking out and could trend lower due to overwhelming bearish momentum. Suppose ADA bears slice through the ascending triangle’s hypotenuse leading to a daily close below the 50 one-day moving average (MA) at $0.98. In that case, it will invalidate the bullish outlook and kickstart a bearish one.
In such a case, Cardano price could slide 18% to a demand barrier at $0.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
