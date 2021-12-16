Cardano price in position for bullish sequel as Hydra launches its second pre-release

- Cardano’s scalability solution Hydra has launched end-to-end node integration in its second pre-release this week.
- Analysts observe hidden bullish divergences in Cardano’s price trend, predict a bullish sequel for the altcoin.
- Cardano development team continues building at a fast pace with 3,057 new GitHub commits.
Cardano price is on its path to recover from the crash of December 4, when it noted a nearly 25% drop. Analysts observed a hidden bullish divergence in the Cardano price chart and predicted the altcoin’s bullish comeback.
Cardano’s scaling solution Hydra is closer to its release
Development of Cardano’s layer-2 scaling solution Hydra is on track. The Hydra team launched its second pre-release, end-to-end Cardano node integration, this week.
Cardano’s team of developers added 3,057 new GitHub commits, making progress towards the Hydra launch.
Mid-week repo update: #Cardano code forges continue to burn bright with 3,057 GitHub commits this week & counting...— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) December 15, 2021
To follow the latest code commits, bookmark the excellent https://t.co/Tj4Ebgc65u #Cardano $ADA pic.twitter.com/zshY32fkNZ
The layer-2 scaling solution’s launch is key to the Cardano blockchain as it would allow the parallel processing of transactions and smart contracts. Hydra’s implementation in the Cardano ecosystem would have similar results as the Ethereum network expects from “sharding” or creating parallel blockchains.
The Cardano development team continued working on the altcoin’s wallet, increasing its compatibility with the latest version of the node, v.1.32.1.
Analysts have evaluated the Cardano price chart and noted hidden bullish divergences. Crypto analysts at the YouTube channel “CoinsKid,” observed the price drop to $1.27 in a falling wedge pattern, and believe that this is a bull flag.
Cardano price could break resistance at $1.34 and retrace previous levels in a bullish sequel. The analyst considers the falling wedge pattern a precursor of a Cardano price rally, setting a target of $1.47, 10% climb from the current level.
FXStreet analysts believe that Cardano price is approaching its market bottom after the 60% crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple edges closer to a 23% breakout
XRP price is stuck in a downtrend for roughly a month but is slowly marching toward an inflection point. A breakout from this hurdle could trigger a massive uptrend for the remittance token. Ripple has been stuck under a declining resistance level for more than a month.
Bullish sentiment fuels crypto markets as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
Federal Reserve officials in the United States have decided to leave interest rates unchanged after a unanimous vote at the end of the two-day meeting on December 15. Bitcoin price has climbed over 6% as bullish sentiment has slightly risen.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE bulls prepare for a 23% upswing
Dogecoin price rose exponentially after Elon Musk’s tweet on December 14, preventing it from a catastrophic drop. This uptrend faced intense sell-off from investors booking profit, leading to a steep correction that will likely form the base for the next run-up.
Balancer Labs launches Boosted Pools with Aave to increase capital efficiency for DeFi yields
Balancer Labs has just announced the launch of Boosted Pools on decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave. Users can now deposit a portion of unused liquidity in automated market maker (AMM) pools onto Aave to earn an additional yield.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.