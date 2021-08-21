- Cardano price triggers a base-on-base pattern with yesterday’s rally above the May high of $2.51.
- ADA breakout spotlights 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2018-2020 secular correction at $3.63.
- Volume profile has yet to mimic the high levels of commitment and emotion present during the rise off the 2020 lows to the 2021 high.
Cardano price climb to new highs has been impulsive after reclaiming the influential resistance of the 2018 high at $1.40, carrying ADA to five consecutive positive weeks for the first time since March-April 2020 (also a low). The rally’s strength has lifted the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) to one of the highest readings, suggesting that a minor consolidation around the May high of $2.51 may emerge before the digital coin resumes the secular advance.
Cardano price pattern directs a bullish forecast
Cardano price corrected over 60% from the May high, falling below the 2018 high of $1.40. The price structure since the correction has formed a new base on top of the previous three-year base that extends from 2018 to 2021.
The rare price structure is a bullish development and raises the probability that Cardano price will target much higher prices in the months ahead, including the 261.8% Fibonacci extension at $3.63.
ADA/USD weekly chart
From a daily perspective, the doji candlestick pattern yesterday does reveal some reluctance to attack new Cardano price highs with authority as ADA investors captured profits or liquidated positions after breaking even on positions entered in May.
Moreover, the ADA daily RSI is still showing a noteworthy overbought condition that was tempered by the three-day pullback earlier this week. Thus, it is conceivable that Cardano price does experience a second pullback for the rally, only to reset the indicators and ADA price structure to achieve a sustainable rally to the critical Fibonacci extension levels.
Nevertheless, the Cardano outlook is bullish, with the next resistance beginning with the 141.4% extension of the May-July correction at $3.17, followed by the 161.8% extension of the same correction at $3.49. If ADA rallies with the same impulsiveness over the last five weeks, it should tag the 261.8% extension of the 2018-2020 secular correction at $3.63, representing a 48% return from the current price.
ADA/USD daily chart
Suppose Cardano price fails to hold $2.16 during a pullback. In that case, ADA could retrace back to $1.90 again before commencing the next leg higher. Only a day closing below $1.90 would undermine the bullish narrative.
Cardano price finally solved the 2018 high riddle and is on pace to close with five consecutive positive weeks for the first since the last significant low in March-April 2020. The velocity and magnitude of the recovery to the May high show a renewed investor interest in ADA. Still, the weekly volume totals have not reached the levels that underpinned the 2020-2021 advance, indicating the chase has not begun.
Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it seems primed for new all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
Cardano's market cap has crossed $79 billion, nearly 20% of the second biggest crypto, ETH. ADA rallied over 85% in August in response to the upcoming Alonzo hard fork and smart contract upgrade announcements. Cardano's competitors Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) have surged by over 40% in the past two days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Adoption wades through roadblocks as BTC price targets $50,000
Bitcoin price is making a comeback after a recent pullback. This attempt will confirm if the resurgence of bulls is true by producing a higher high above the recent swing high and propel BTC higher.
MATIC price at a crossroads, here's where Polygon could go next
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it consolidates.
Ethereum Classic price structure remains bullish if ETC can hold this support level
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum Classic price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETC could be heading next as it holds on critical support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.