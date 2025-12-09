TRENDING:
RBA Interest Rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA steadies as holders drive bullish momentum

  • Cardano price steadies around $0.43 on Tuesday, after rallying 3.71% in the previous week.
  • On-chain and derivatives back a rally as holders accumulate ADA tokens.
  • The technical outlook suggests further upside, with ADA eyeing a move toward $0.49.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA steadies as holders drive bullish momentum
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) price steadies around $0.43 at the time of writing on Tuesday after rallying nearly 4% the previous day. Growing accumulation among holders and strengthening derivatives signals bullish sentiment, positioning ADA for a potential move toward the next key resistance zone.

Large holders accumulate, Funding Rate turns positive, boosting bullish sentiment

Santiment’s Supply Distribution data supports a bullish outlook for Cardano, as certain whale wallets are accumulating ADA tokens.

The metric indicates that whales holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA tokens (blue line) have accumulated 160 million tokens since December 2. During the same period, wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million ADA tokens (yellow line) have shed 90 million tokens.

This shows that the second cohort of whales could have fallen prey to the capitulation event. In contrast, the first set of wallets seized the opportunity and accumulated Cardano at a discount.

Cardano supply distribution chart. Source: Santiment

Apart from the holders accumulating, Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of ADA will slide further is lower than that anticipating a price increase.

The metric flipped to a positive rate on Monday and reads 0.0074% on Tuesday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, the Cardano price has rallied sharply.

Cardano funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

CryptoQuant’s summary data also supports the bullish outlook, as Cardano’s spot and futures markets show large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy dominance. These factors signal a potential rally in the upcoming days.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA breaks above the falling wedge pattern

Cardano price broke above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines) on December 3. Still, it failed to sustain its upward momentum, correcting and finding support near the upper trendline. ADA rose 3.71% on Monday and, at the time of writing on Tuesday, hovers around $0.43.

If ADA continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next key resistance at $0.49.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 43, pointing upward toward the neutral 50 level, indicating fading bearish momentum. For the bullish momentum to be sustained, the RSI must move above its neutral level. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact and supports the bullish view.

ADA/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if ADA faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the December 1 low $0.37.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Top 3 Price Predictions: Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for breakouts as Ripple holds at $2

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple record a minor recovery on Monday, starting the week on a positive note. The retail demand for major cryptocurrencies remains strong despite outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Top Crypto Losers: Monero extends losses below $370 as Aster and Bonk risk record lows

Altcoins, including Monero (XMR), Aster (ASTER), and Bonk (BONK), are at risk of extending their losses as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls amid the dragging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC slips under $90K, no santa rally in sight

Bitcoin traders are counting on a year-end rally, awaiting a return above the $100,000 milestone. Bitcoin-based investment products are struggling with declining inflows and weaker institutional demand, relative to the beginning of the year. 

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum strengthens against BTC post-Fusaka, targeting $3,200 breakout

Ethereum trades above $3,100 on Friday, with bulls aiming for a breakout above a two-month-old resistance trendline. Ethereum gains strength against Bitcoin as demand for the major altcoin increases after the Fusaka upgrade.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

Bitcoin (BTC) is steadying above $91,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Resistance at $94,150 capped recovery on Wednesday, but in the meantime, bulls have contained downside risks above $90,000. 