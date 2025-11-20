TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks decline to $0.30 as whales begin selling

  • Cardano wallets holding 10M-100M tokens have distributed more than 370M ADA over the past week.
  • Cardano's open interest offers a glimmer of hope, rising 30% to 1.64 billion ADA in the past seven days.
  • ADA could find support at $0.30 if it falls below the $0.45-$0.42 key range.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks decline to $0.30 as whales begin selling
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Cardano (ADA) is down 2% on Thursday as whales accelerate distribution. Despite the selling activity and price decline, ADA's open interest has grown steadily over the past month.

Sustained weak prices force whales to begin distribution

Cardano whales flipped from accumulation to selling over the past week following sustained risk-off sentiments across the crypto market.

Wallets holding 10M-100M tokens reduced their collective holdings by 370M ADA in the past seven days. This cohort had been buying the dip since mid-October, only to exhaust their momentum last week.

ADA Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment

In particular, selling pressure accelerated on Wednesday, as indicated by a spike in the Age Consumed metric, which tracks the movement of older tokens.

The move also coincided with a $19 million jump in profit-taking. However, the majority of ADA's selling activity in November has been from investors realizing losses. ADA is down nearly 30% since the beginning of the month.

Cardano's derivatives offer glimmer of hope

On the derivatives side, Cardano's open interest in ADA terms increased by 30% to 1.64 billion ADA over the past week, continuing its recovery path, which began a month ago despite declining prices.

ADA Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

The Binance Long to Short Ratio indicates the rise could be tilted toward bullish positioning, as the number of top accounts and positions longing ADA outpaces shorts by 2.8 and 1.7, respectively. However, ADA's Funding Rates remain moderate at 0.0077%, with negative flashes over the past week.

ADA risks decline to $0.30 if it fails to hold a key support range

ADA has shaved 2% off its value, extending its weekly decline to 20% at the time of publication on Thursday.

The Layer 1 token is testing the key support range between $0.45-$0.42. A failure to hold $0.42 could see ADA find support around the $0.30 psychological level.

ADA/USDT daily chart

On the upside, ADA has to recover $0.45 and clear the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) resistance to retest the $0.60 psychological level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are in oversold territory, indicating a strong bearish momentum. However, oversold conditions in the RSI and Stoch could spark a short-term reversal.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana builds recovery muscle on steady ETF inflows

Solana builds recovery muscle on steady ETF inflows

Solana (SOL) is trading above $141 at the time of writing on Thursday. The general outlook remains bearish despite a knee-jerk recovery from $130, which marked the previous day's low.

Fartcoin recovery gains traction on steady confidence of whales

Fartcoin recovery gains traction on steady confidence of whales

Fartcoin extends its recovery for the third consecutive day, posting 12% gains by press time on Thursday. A 30% spike in Fartcoin futures Open Interest and heightened funding rates reflect elevated retail demand in the derivatives market. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support despite steady selling pressure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support despite steady selling pressure 

Bitcoin is seeking stability above $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ethereum and Ripple are holding key support levels at $3,000 and $2.00, respectively, which signals potential seller exhaustion. 

Bitcoin steadies around $92,000 as signs of undervaluation emerge

Bitcoin steadies around $92,000 as signs of undervaluation emerge

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies near $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, holding firmly above the key psychological level of $90,000 — a zone that could support a short-term recovery if preserved. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.