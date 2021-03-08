Cardano Price Forecast: ADA moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2

- Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers.
- A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing.
- The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
Cardano is in the middle of consolidation following a breakdown from the all-time high at $1.49. Support established at $1 allowed bulls to focus on recovery. Meanwhile, ADA is nearing a critical breakout point, likely to see it hit $2.
Cardano technical breakout around the corner
The formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart brings to light a potentially massive breakout to $2. These triangles do not have a bearish or a bullish bias and are created by connecting trendlines. One trendline links a series of decline peaks while the other links a series of ascending lows.
A breakout from the triangle is expected when the price slices through the upper trendline. On the other hand, a breakdown occurs when the price tumbles below the lower trendline. Triangles have precise targets measured from the highest to the lowest points.
Currently, Cardano is likely to make a breakout from the triangle, followed by a 68% upswing to $2. Besides, trading above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) will validate the bullish outlook.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
The Bollinger Bands have reinforced the ongoing consolidation. Cardano has also settled above the middle boundary as bulls fight for a breakout. The squeezing bands hint at a breakout in the near term.
ADA/USD 4-hour chart
Looking at the other side of the fence
According to IntoTheBlock, Cardano is currently dealing with decreasing network growth. In other words, the number of newly-created addresses has been decreasing since it topped out at nearly 73,000 on February 20. At the time of writing, unique addresses joining ADA stand at roughly 18,000, representing a 75% downswing.
Cardano network growth
It is worth keeping in mind that a slow or declining network growth is a bearish signal. The decrease interferes with the normal token inflow and outflow. Simultaneously, it shows that mainstream adoption is going down, hence hampering both price and network growth.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain Price Prediction: VET on track to hit a new all-time high at $0.087
VeChain price showed impressive 22% gains after sliding more than 40% between February 20 and 28. However, buyers seem to have set their sights to fly past VET’s current all-time high at $0.061.
Uniswap eyes $35 hurdle after becoming first DeFi token to reach top 10 list
Uniswap’s UNI crosses the headline cryptocurrencies, per market cap, while being the first DeFi token to enter the list of top 10 during Monday. In doing so, the UNI picks up bids above $34.00 during early ...
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls pierce immediate hurdle to $52,650
Bitcoin bulls justify Sunday’s break of 21-day SMA and a falling resistance line, now support, from February 21 while taking the bids near $51,150 during early Monday. Highs marked from February 17 test intraday buyers.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.