Cardano Price Forecast: ADA holds critical support aiming to revisit previous all-time highs

- Cardano price just managed to hold a critical support trendline.
- The digital asset faces weak resistance towards $1.5.
- Most indicators show that ADA will see a significant rebound to previous all-time highs.
Cardano has remained bullish in the long-term despite the recent sell-off. The digital asset is currently trading at $1.18 after a significant rebound from a key support trendline formed on the 12-hour chart.
Cardano price aims for a massive 25% rebound
On the 12-hour chart, Cardano price defended a key support trendline and bounced from $1.12 to $1.22. Additionally, bulls have also managed to push ADA above the 26-EMA support level which has been a strong point since December 2020.
ADA/USD 12-hour chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart adds credence to this theory as it shows the strongest support area to be located between $1.11 and $1.15. Above this range, the most significant resistance is roughly established at $1.24, which means that a breakout above this point should quickly drive Cardano price towards $1.5.
ADA IOMAP chart
On the other hand, if bears want to come back, they will need to push Cardano below the key support level at $1.12. A breakdown below this point should drive ADA towards the psychological level of $1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
