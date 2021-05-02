Cardano Price Forecast: ADA consolidates before establishing a clear trend

- Cardano price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum that is resulting in sideways movement.
- As ADA price tries to establish a clear trend, a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier ranging from $1.19 to $1.25 seems likely.
- A breakdown of $1.19 could see a retest of the subsequent demand zone extending from $1.01 to $1.14.
Cardano price shows an intense buying pressure that has led to it reach a swing high. As bulls take a break, the sellers might trigger a pullback.
Cardano price shows indecisiveness
Cardano price surged nearly 30% over the last week to overthrow the local top at $1.32. This upswing seems to have exhausted buyers, which has resulted in sideways movement above the swing high.
If the bears take control, a pullback might be a logical outcome. The immediate 6-hour demand zone ranging from $1.19 to $1.25 will be able to cushion any short-term selling pressure. Hence, the bulls must come to ADA’s rescue here.
If the buyers succeed in overwhelming the selling pressure, a 15% ascent will allow Cardano price to hit $1.44, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level. A further pile-up of bid orders could even propel the so-called “Ethereum-killer” to the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $1.52.
Hence, defending the immediate area of support will allow Cardano price to come close to retesting its all-time highs at $1.55.
ADA/USDT 6-hour chart
However, if Cardano price slices through $1.19, it will put the optimistic scenario under jeopardy and result in a 4% downtrend to the 12-hour demand zone’s upper trend line at $1.14.
If investors continue to book profit, ADA might be in this area of interest for quite some time before another bull rally begins.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
