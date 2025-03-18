Cardano (ADA) price drops and trades at $0.7086 at the time of writing on Tuesday, correcting from $0.7215 and marking a 1.78% decline in the last 24 hours. The daily trade volume dropped by 20.60% to hit $705,920,122. A decline in both price and volume signals an impending trend reversal in the token, likely a loss of interest from market participants amidst recent developments and macroeconomic factors. Cardano declined 1.58% in the last 7 days, and the total market capitalization currently hits $24,968,126,020. In the last 24 hours, PancakeSwap, OKB and TRON are the top gainers, Pi, BinaryX, Berachain are the top losers.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
Token launches influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence crypto assets mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH consolidates below $2,000 as Standard Chartered alters its prediction for 2025
Ethereum remained just below $2,000 in the Asian session on Tuesday as Standard Chartered's Global Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoffrey Kendrick, updated the bank's 2025 price forecast for ETH.
Solana price faces 50-day resistance as SOL futures debut on CME Group with $5M volume on fifth anniversary
Solana (SOL) stagnated around the $128 mark on Monday despite multiple bullish catalysts. The recent SOL unlocks by Alameda Research, ahead of FTX creditor repayments, have created a persistent bearish overhang since early March.
Canary Capital proposes first-ever Sui ETF following S-1 filing with the SEC
SUI saw slight gains on Monday as Canary Capital submitted an S-1 application with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a Sui exchange-traded fund (ETF). This adds to the growing list of altcoin ETF filings awaiting approvals from the regulator.
Outflows in crypto funds reach $6.4 billion over five weeks amid long-term holder accumulation
Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their outflow streak last week, totaling $1.7 billion, bringing the total outflows in the past 5 weeks to $6.4 billion, per CoinShares weekly report on Monday.
Bitcoin: BTC at risk of $75,000 reversal as Trump’s trade war overshadows US easing inflation
Bitcoin price remained constrained within a tight 8% channel between $76,000 and $84,472 this week. With conflicting market catalysts preventing prolonged directional swings, here are key factors that moved BTC prices this week, as well as key indicators to watch in the weeks ahead.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.