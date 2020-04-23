- ADA/USD finds immediate resistance at the SMA 200 curve.
- ADA/USD has broken above the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it is currently overpriced.
ADA/USD daily chart
ADA/USD spiked up from $0.036 to $0.041 this Thursday as the bulls retained control for the third consecutive day. In the process, the price broke above both the pennant formation and the 20-day Bollinger Band. The latter shows that the asset is currently overvalued and may face bearish correction soon. The price faces immediate resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI has spiked up and reached the edge of the overbought zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
