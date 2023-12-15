- Cardano on-chain metrics signal ADA is in a crucial demand zone, once cleared there is no major resistance till $0.8457.
- Cardano’s transaction volume and active addresses increased since the beginning of the month, alongside the ADA price rally.
- ADA price yielded nearly 40% weekly gains for holders.
Cardano price is in a crucial demand zone between $0.6199 and $0.6822, on Friday. The altcoin has yielded consistent gains for holders in the past two weeks. ADA price gains are likely sustainable according to bullish on-chain metrics.
Also read: XRP analyst says massive price rally to $1.50 likely post Spot Bitcoin ETF approval, BTC halving
Cardano on-chain metrics support ADA gains
Cardano, an Ethereum alternative cryptocurrency, rallied nearly 40% in the past month. The altcoin’s on-chain metrics, including Transaction Volume, and Active Addresses, support a rally in ADA.
The transaction volume in ADA climbed in the past month, alongside Cardano price, as seen in the below chart from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Transaction Volume (ADA). Source: Santiment
Active Addresses in Cardano signal the demand for the altcoin among market participants and the altcoin’s relevance among traders. As seen in the chart from Santiment, the increase in Active Addresses is consistent with Cardano’s price rally.
Active Addresses 24h (ADA). Source: Santiment
Cardano price enters crucial demand zone
According to data from IntoTheBlock, at Cardano’s current price of $0.6356, the token is in a demand zone that ranges from $0.6199 and $0.6822. Once Cardano price rallies past the upper boundary of the range it will not meet substantial potential supply until the next price band at the $0.8457 hurdle. This suggests a fairly challenge-free ascent to that level.
Global In/Out of the Money. Source: IntoTheBlock
The next ADA price target is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the move down from the April 4, 2022 top of $1.2436 to the December 29, 2022 low of $0.2369.
ADA/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 38.2% Fib level at $0.6214 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Cardano.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors might witness “hydro bonds” in Montenegro after “volcano bond” in El Salvador
The Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, reportedly held a meeting with JAN3 CEO Samson Maw, a hyberbitcoinization accelerator, to discuss Bitcoin “hydro bonds”. Per reports, Spajić intends to leverage and take advantage of the network of rivers in the country.
PEPE price stuck in a rut loses to Solana memecoin BONK as latter’s market cap triples in 48 hours
PEPE price rallied considerably in Q2 when the meme coin was all the hype. However, the emergence of BONK has diminished all the growth the former witnessed. Furthermore, PEPE is witnessing an increase in the bearish sentiment, which would pull the price lower.
Axie Infinity price could drop 5% as attention shifts to AXS killer, BEAM
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias, but the uptrend appears to be running out of steam, indicated by the subdued RSI. Meanwhile, on the other side of the fence, BEAM token, AXS’s peer in the gaming sector, seems to be gaining traction, pointing to shifted focus as gaming enthusiasts chase the more actionable market.
SafeMoon price crashes by 18% as it officially files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
SafeMoon price took the brunt on Friday after the company seemingly collapsed and filed for bankruptcy. The filing came a little over a month and a half after the US Department of Justice arrested key members of the company for defrauding their customers for millions of dollars.
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.