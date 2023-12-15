Ripple analyst predicts XRP price rally to $1.50 post Bitcoin halving and Spot ETF approval

- XRP price surged to $0.63 on Binance as Ripple resumed its uptrend.
- Ripple analyst Austin Hilton predicts XRP price to rally to $1.50 on Bitcoint events.
- XRP price remained largely unchanged in the past month as the altcoin suffered a pullback from its monthly high of $0.70.
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP is likely to rally to a peak of $1.50 post the bullish catalysts of 2024. Bitcoin’s upcoming halving event and the much anticipated approval of Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are lined up for 2024.
The two events are likely to act as catalysts for XRP price according to crypto analyst Austin Hilton.
Daily Digest Market Movers: XRP price gains likely to be catalyzed by Bitcoin events in 2024
- According to data from Macroaxis, the thirty-day correlation between XRP and Bitcoin is 0.89. Ripple therefore enjoys a high correlation with Bitcoin and this results in an impact of Bitcoin’s bullish events on XRP.
- Crypto analyst and YouTuber Austin Hilton predicted a massive spike in XRP price, following the halving and the likely approval of Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the first half of 2024.
- Hilton believes XRP price is likely to rally to $1.50 and higher, in response to bullish events in Bitcoin.
- Other catalysts that are likely to influence XRP price are updates in the Securities Exchange Commissions (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple and the payment remittance firm’s plan for an IPO.
- XRP holders await a favorable outcome in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit as developments in the case have influenced the altcoin’s price in the past two years.
Technical Analysis: XRP price likely to rally higher
XRP price is currently in an uptrend and the altcoin’s price has remained largely unchanged in the past month. After hitting its monthly high of $0.70, XRP price suffered a pullback and the asset is trading at $0.63, at the time of writing.
XRP price is likely to continue making higher highs and higher lows in its rally towards $0.7430, the 61.8% Fib level of the decline from its July 13 top of $0.9403 to August 17 low of $0.4237.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below$0.6200, could suggest a trend reversal and invalidate the bullish thesis for XRP price.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
