- Cardano price action tanks over 2% as the US session gets underway.
- ADA price sees markets rolling over as dollar strength returns and the UK is on the back foot.
- Traders are fretting about what to do next as central banks are nowhere done tightening financial conditions.
Cardano price action is the canary in the coal mine, with an overall drop of over 5% this week after hopes of a turnaround quickly faded. The early recovery was led by strong earnings out of the US from, mainly, banks but the release of UK inflation this morning, which pointed to another record high, undid early gains. With political unrest not easing in the UK, the economy looks to be on the brink of collapse as every move is only making things worse and Truss is on the ropes after just a few weeks as PM.
ADA price sees traders focussing back on the UK as spillover looms
Cardano price action must be making traders ask why it is so important to follow the developments in the UK. The reason is very simple: global markets are still being squeezed by inflation, and central banks are trying to do whatever they can to get it under control. The biggest and most sensitive economy exposed to this is the UK, where the current turmoil is acting as guidance for the US and Europe. Should the UK economy collapse and see a severe recession , it will be inevitable for the US and the eurozone to avoid one.
ADA price action thus has been undergoing a correction. Expect to see ADA price make new lows and look for the next level of support. Around $0.3240 looks plausible – the level hit on January 17th, 2021. In hindsight, more troughs and a fresh new two-year low are also up for grabs.
ADA/USD Daily chart
Alternatively, a quick turnaround could be spun by another strong batch of earnings from the stock market. Certainly, as plenty of tech stocks are set to report earnings in the coming days and weeks, this could push the Nasdaq higher which is highly correlated with cryptocurrencies. In such a scenario, expect some tail winds to kick in and lift the ADA price higher towards $0.39, with a possible breakout above the red descending trend line, opening the door towards $0.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
