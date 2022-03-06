Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, ADA weekly close lowest since February 2021

- Cardano price action is bearish despite record-breaking accumulation by whales.
- ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days.
- Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. However, sellers remained in control and not only wiped out all of Cardano’s Monday gains but pushed Cardano to a new lowest close of the past 390-days.
Cardano price preps for a capitulation move of 60% to the $0.35, returning to January 2021 price levels
Cardano price is currently below all supportive Ichimoku levels and displays extensive weakness and continued bearish price action. The most crucial support level for ADA is the $0.80 value area. It represents the final high volume node in the 2021 and 2022 Volume Profiles before Cardano could trigger a flash-crash to the next high volume node at $0.35. The Volume Profile is almost empty between $0.35 and $0.80, giving bears an amazing short opportunity ahead.
However, despite the bearish conditions and apparent abandonment by bulls, Cardano price is at one of the most bullish moments in over a year from a time perspective.
One of the Fathers of Technical Analysis, W.D. Gann’s methods confuse and confound contemporary analysts, investors, and traders. The most critical factor in Gann Analysis is the focus of time. Time, Gann wrote, is the reason why markets move and trends change. The time factor affecting Cardano is one of Gann’s cycles.
Cardano is inside one of the most powerful divisions of the Cycle of the Inner Year – the 180-day cycle. Gann wrote that any instrument trending strongly for 180-days faces a very high probability of a trend reversal or strong corrective move. Consequently, March 1, 2022, is the 180th day from the all-time high of $3.09 found on September 2, 2021. Additionally, March 1, 2022, is the beginning of a New Moon lunar phase – another important time event in Gann Analysis.
ADA/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
It can take up to fifteen days after the cyclical event for an instrument’s price action to respond. That means Cardano price could experience lower prices but still initiate a broader reversal anytime between March 1 and March 15
Combined with the extreme oversold nature of Cardano price, the new all-time low on the monthly Composite Index, and the massive gaps between the bodies of the candlesticks and the Tenkan-Sen, Cardano is poised for an explosive move higher. Therefore, the first target that bulls will test as resistance is the critical psychological $1 level. The 50% Fibonacci retracement and daily Kijun-Sen share the $1.
Ultimately, if bulls want to convert Cardano into a clear new uptrend, then Cardano price needs to complete an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout. That means Cardano needs to close at or above the $1.30 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE could plummet to $0.15
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Ripple in offloading zone for XRP bulls before downtrend accelerates losses
Ripple (XRP) price action breaks below an intermediary ascending trend line that formed the backbone for the current uptrend after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine.
Shiba Inu price is back in a downtrend holding a potential 17% correction
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action is under the scrutiny of bears as bulls have given away their upper hand and are falling over each other to get out of SHIB price action as it tanks for a third consecutive day.
OKB price rallies after OKX partners with Manchester City F.C.
Manchester City announced a multi-million dollar agreement with the world's second-largest exchange OKX. OKX would represent the champion Manchester City club's men's, women's and esports operations.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.