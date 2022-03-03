Cardano price rally faced rejection at the $1 psychological level, leading to a retracemet.

ADA is likely to bounce off the $0.842 to $0.916 demand zone, triggering a 31% ascent to $1.20.

A breakdown of the $0.803 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Cardano price is struggling to move beyond a crucial support level even as Bitcoin consolidates. The recent uptrend faced rejection and is currently heading lower to look for a stable support level and trigger a new rally.

Cardano price to take another jab

Cardano price rallied 22% from February 28 in an attempt to move past the $1 psychological level. However, the bullish momentum was not enough, leading to a retracement. The pullback will continue until ADA finds a stable support level.

Fortunately, the four-hour demand zone, extending $0.842 to $0.916 is in the vicinity and Cardano price is likely to find support here. A bounce off this area will be key in triggering a move past $1 but also in retesting the $1.20 resistance barrier.

In total, this uptrend would constitute a 30% ascent and is likely where ADA will set a local top. A move beyond this level would require a massive surge in buying pressure or a retracement that allows bulls to recuperate their momentum.

ADA/USDT 4-hour chart

On the other hand, if Cardano price fails to bounce off the $0.842 to $0.916 demand zone, it will indicate a weakness among buyers. A breakdown of this barrier will reveal that the sellers are in control.

However, if ADA produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.803, it will invalidate the bullish thesis and hand over the reigns to bears. Such a development will open the path for a further move south.