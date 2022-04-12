The new week has started bearish for the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has faced the smallest drop compared to other coins from the list. The most popular cryptocurrency has gone up by 4.28%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has gone below the zone of the most liquidity at $42,184 and almost touched the level at $40,300. At the moment, one needs to see where the daily candle closes. If buyers can seize the initiative and hold the $40,000 mark, there is a chance to see a false breakout, followed by the return to $42,000. In another case, the sharp drop may lead to the test of the $38,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $40,872 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the fall of BTC, going down by 6.79% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) has already reached its support level at $3,045 and is currently trading around it. This case is similar to the situation with Bitcoin (BTC), as closure below $3,000 may lead to a further decrease to the zone of $2,800-$2,900.

Ethereum is trading at $3,039 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today as the fall has accounted for 6.85% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has tested the support level at $0.70323 against the low selling trading volume. It means that bears might stop their pressure for a while, and there is a chance to see a slight bounceback soon.

In this case, the growth may lead the price of XRP to the $0.75 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.70918 at press time.