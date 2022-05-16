Breaking: Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) sold 46,876 BTC amid Terra's death spiral

4/ Now the important part. To lead by example on PROTECTING USERS, Binance will let this go and ask the Terra project team to compensate the retails users first, Binance last, if ever. Binance (after a 5 min discussion) fully support this proposal. https://t.co/QnMx8aZ09A

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao affirmed to have also been impacted by the collapse of Terra's LUNA and UST. The cryptocurrency exchange received 15,000,000 LUNA as part of the firm's original $3 million investment. The tokens were worth $1.6 billion at their peak, and are now worth less than $3,000. Still, Zhao urged LFG to compensate retail users for their losses first before compensating institutional investors.

In summary, LFG has gone from having $3.1 billion in its reserves a week ago to now having roughly $87 million. This means they spent roughly $3 billion defending the UST peg and the stablecoin still collapsed.

Beginning on May 8, LFG started converting its reserve to UST by directly executing on-chain swaps and transferring BTC to a counterparty to enable them to enter trades in large sizes and on short notice. The Foundation sold directly 26,281,671 ,USDT and 23,555,590 USDC for an aggregate 50,200,071 UST. It also transferred 52,189 BTC to trade with a counterparty, net of an excess of 5,313 BTC that they have returned, for an aggregate of 1,515,689,462 UST.

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) revealed that it had sold a significant number of tokens in its reserves when the price of UST began to drop substantially below one dollar. The non-profit organization's reserves consisted of 80,394 BTC, 39,914 BNB, 26,281,671 USDT, 23,555,590 USDC, 1,973,554 AVAX, 697,344 UST, and 1,691,261 LUNA.

