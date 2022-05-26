After sharp moves, the market is trading sideways today.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has declined over the last day, falling by 0.53%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
From the technology point of view, DOGE remains trading in the middle of the wide range between the support at $0.0711 and the resistance at $0.10.
As the volume remains low, the price is likely to keep trading in the range of $0.08 and $0.09 within the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.0832 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 0.47%.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB is more bearish than DOGE as the rate is located close to the support at $0.000011. If the decline continues, there are chances to see a drop to the vital level at $0.000010 next week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001163 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano has dipped below $0.50, increasing the risk for a 50% correction
Cardano dipped below the $0.50 support level over the past few hours. A decisive close below such a vital demand zone will put ADA at risk of a 50% correction toward $0.25. This pessimistic outlook derives from the formation of a bear pennant pattern.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos Ready - set - RALLY!
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are stabilising after the cryptocurrency space got slaughtered last week and two weeks ago. As price action consolidates further across the board, bulls and investors are buying into price action at the lower end.
You’ll be surprised by what will happen if Solana price holds above $46
Solana price is displaying favorable bullish price action amongst intraday traders. So far, the bears have not been able to suppress the price any further than the initial sell-off that occurred on May 12th at $36.79.
Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin price is primed for a spike in volatility
Dogecoin price continues to display the need for balance within the steep declining price action. The bears have been able to short the digital asset with extending impulse waves since May 12th. The current consolidation is coiling unpredictably.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.