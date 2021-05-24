Denys Serhiichuk Denys Serhiichuk
U.Today

Can one expect a reversal of the crypto market soon and a continued rise?

Cryptos |

By the end of the week, the cryptocurrency market keeps facing a bearish influence as all top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has lost the least with a price drop of 8.59% over the last day.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) could not keep trading above $40,000, having confirmed a mid-term bearish trend. However, the selling trading volume is going down, which means that a bounceback to the area around $45,000 might still happen.

In addition, most of the liquidity is focused at that level.

Bitcoin is trading at $35,363 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC) as the chief altcoin has lost 11% of its price share.

ETH

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) might show a similar price action as Bitcoin (BTC) after it has successfully bounced off the support zone. If buyers can keep ETH trading at $2,100, there are chances that the mirror level at $2,600 can be attained by the end of the upcoming week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,136 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, and the price of the altcoin has gone down by 15%.

XRPUSD

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

According to the daily chart, XRP might not have finished its fall. The altcoin is moving to the MA 200 that refers to the support at $0.65. There are chances that a bounceback may happen from that level.

XRP is trading at $0.795 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) has fallen the most today as the price drop has accounted for 16.80%.

LTCUSD

LTC/USD chart by TradingView

After a false breakout of the $148 zone, the rate of the "digital silver" has come back to the support zone and seems ready to break out. If that happens, the next area where buyers might again seize the initiative is the $124 mark.

Litecoin is trading at $146.62 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC looks to continue its descent

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC looks to continue its descent

Ethereum Classic price is overrun by sellers that pushed it to slice through a pivotal resistance area. Now, ETC might continue to head lower as bullish momentum seems to have vanished.

More Ethereum News

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE bulls approach last line of defense

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE bulls approach last line of defense

Dogecoin price is fast approaching a critical demand zone that will decide the meme coin’s fate for the foreseeable future. A bounce from this pivotal area will allow buyers a chance to push DOGE to ...

More Dogecoin News

MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up

MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon tumbles below $1 as bears refuse to give up

MATIC/USD has taken out Wednesday’s flash crash low, falling below the psychological $1 threshold amid relentless selling seen across the crypto board this Sunday. 

More Polygon News

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.65 as the crypto rout resumes

XRP price is extending the brutal Wednesday crash on Sunday, in the red for the third straight day while refreshing monthly lows at $0.7718. A fresh selling wave has engulfed the crypto board once again.

More Ripple news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location