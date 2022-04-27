Can MATIC price pull itself from the dumpster and rally 30%

- MATIC price shows promise of a 30% upswing as it produces a bottoming pattern.
- Investors can expect MATIC to tag the $1.63 level and fill the price inefficiency created on April 7.
- A daily candlestick close below $1.15 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
MATIC price is in a spot where an upswing possibility makes sense from a technical standpoint. The on-chain metrics also point out that a short-term uptrend seems likely in the coming days for Polygon.
MATIC price needs to pick a side
MATIC price climbed 39% between January 24 and 26 and set a range, extending from $1.31 to $1.82. Since its formation, Polygon has remained obedient to it with a few deviations.
The rangebound movements are simple to trade and spot. Usually, the asset first sweeps a limit, which is a signal that it will move to the other side, and vice versa. If the momentum is right after deviation, there is a high chance the asset continues to head in that direction.
However, as of this writing, the altcoin has swept below the range low at $1.31. A quick recovery of MATIC price above $1.31 support will signal a bullish sign and trigger a move to the immediate hurdle at $1.56 or the range’s midpoint.
In some cases, MATIC price might extend higher to fill the fair value gap aka the price inefficiency by tagging $1.63 resistance. This run-up from the current position at $1.26 will constitute a 30% gain and is likely where the upside is capped.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
Adding credence to this optimistic outlook for MATIC price is the 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) This on-chain metric is used to determine the average profit/loss of investors that purchased MATIC over the past month.
Over the last seven months or so, the local bottoms for Polygon are formed when the 30-day MVRV has hit -15%. The recent downswing has pushed this indicator to the exact value, indicating that the chance of a bottom formation at the current level is high.
Since this level also coincides with the range low at $1.31, the reversal thesis is reaffirmed. .
MATIC 30-day MVRV
Regardless of the bullishness surrounding MATIC price, a rejection at a range low of $1.31 and a daily candlestick close below the three-day demand zone, extending from $1.15 to $1.35 will invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low.
In such a case, Polygon could retrace to the $1.01 support level, where sidelined buyers can accumulate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
