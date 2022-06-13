- Bitcoin price has marked a new yearly low.
- Bitcoin price shows significant bearish volume interest on the 8-hour chart.
- Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $25,500.
Bitcoin price reacquaints 2020 areas of interest as bear press $23,000. Increased volatility is likely to occur in the coming days.
Bitcoin price revisits nostalgia
Bitcoin price has experienced a devastating decline to start this week’s trading session. BTC price is now consolidating in an uncertain spot. The steep decline has breached all short term bullish ideas and will likely steer traders away from buying too soon. The bears have successfully pushed the price into levels unseen since 2020. If this is the final low for Bitcoin, smart money will certainly create a zone in order to accumulate large orders of the peer-to-peer digital currency.
Bitcoin price currently trades at $23,700. The bears have established 2 strong engulfing candles on the 8-hour chart accompanied with an immense influx of volume. The Relative Strength Index has a significant low in the vicinity of the current price action dating back to 2019. Bitcoin’s reaction to this key RSI level could be an early market bottom indicator if market conditions continue to push the BTC price in such a free-fall manner.
Bitcoin price hovers inches above the 200- week average. This provides further confluence of a zone to form in the current $23,000 price level. If the 200- week moving average fails to provide support, expect an armageddon style collapse into the 2017 highs at $19,798.
Bitcoin/USDT 8-Hour Chart
A risky invalidation level could be a break and close above $25,500. A break above this level could send prices back towards $28,000 which would relay a 20% increase from the current Bitcoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Celsius Network collapsing like Terra's LUNA?
Celsius, a leading crypto lending platform, is suffering a liquidity crisis as the crypto market continues to plummet. The project has unstacked $247 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin from AAVE and sent it to the FTX exchange.
TRON’s USDD is de-pegging as TRX price plummets
TRON’s decentralized stablecoin USDD lost its peg by nearly 1%. Justin Sun has assured the community that the TRON DAO reserve will protect USDD from a de-peg.
This is the reason why whales are buying Shiba Inu regardless of its price action
Shiba Inu coin is back in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by trade volume among 500 largest Ethereum whales overnight. Whales have continued to scoop up the meme coin, regardless of the downtrend in Shiba Inu price.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause of this brutal market downswing seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.