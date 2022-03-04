The cryptocurrency market is falling after growth as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, going down by 2.46% over the last 24 hours.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the bulls' attempts to break the resistance at $45,478, the price is decreasing, falling below the $44,000 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance to see the rate of the main crypto around $42,000 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $43,245 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is an even bigger loser than Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has declined by more than 4%.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is also looking worse than BTC as the rate keeps going down after the false breakout of the resistance at $1.
At the moment, the price is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.81 and the mentioned resistance. However, if buyers fail to hold the rate above $0.90, the fall may continue to the zone around $0.85.
ADA is trading at $0.914 at press time.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday, and the decline has accounted for only 0.45%.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish as none of the sides have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. However, if the bears' pressure continues, the drop may lead the rate of the native exchange coin below the vital $400 mark.
BNB is trading at $405.8 at press time.
AVAX/USD
Avalanche (AVAX) is the biggest loser from the list today as its rate has fallen by 6.15% over the last 24 hours.
AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
Avalanche (AVAX) keeps showing weakness after a failed attempt to fix above the $90 mark. Currently, there are no bullish signals, which means that the fall may continue to the recently formed support level at $64.45 until the end of the week.
AVAX is trading at $78.43 at press time.
LUNA/USD
LUNA is also not an exception from the rule, declining by almost 3%.
LUNA/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the sharp recent growth, LUNA could not break the $100 resistance so far. If today's daily candle fixes below $90, the drop may lead the price to the support at $86 soon.
LUNA is trading at $91.68 at press time.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price consolidates before ETH bounces back to $3,300
Ethereum price may continue to drop lower to discover crucial levels of support before moving higher. ETH will face multiple tough hurdles before the token attempts to tag the upper boundary of the governing technical pattern at $3,272.
SafeMoon price flips the narrative, eyes 22% upswing
SafeMoon price set a swing high on January 5 and has been on a downtrend ever since. Recently, the altcoin set a pivot point on February 24, resulting in a trend reversal and a minor uptrend. SafeMoon price dropped roughly 65% in 50 days.
Switzerland city Lugano introduces Bitcoin and Tether as ‘de facto’ legal tender
A city in Switzerland, Lugano has recently introduced Bitcoin, Tether and its own token, LVGA as “de facto” legal tender. Citizens in the city will be able to use the three cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services in the near future.
Polkadot unable to remain above crucial support, bulls nervous as DOT could fall 10%
Polkadot price has retraced roughly 50% of the rally is experienced on Monday. Additionally, DOT has dropped below (and continues to drop) the Kijun-Sen. A test of the Tenkan-Sen as support is now in play.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.