The cryptocurrency market is falling after growth as the majority of the coins are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, going down by 2.46% over the last 24 hours.

BTC

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the bulls' attempts to break the resistance at $45,478, the price is decreasing, falling below the $44,000 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a chance to see the rate of the main crypto around $42,000 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,245 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is an even bigger loser than Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has declined by more than 4%.

ADA

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, Cardano (ADA) is also looking worse than BTC as the rate keeps going down after the false breakout of the resistance at $1.

At the moment, the price is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.81 and the mentioned resistance. However, if buyers fail to hold the rate above $0.90, the fall may continue to the zone around $0.85.

ADA is trading at $0.914 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is almost unchanged since yesterday, and the decline has accounted for only 0.45%.

BNB

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is neither bullish nor bearish as none of the sides have accumulated enough power for a sharp move. However, if the bears' pressure continues, the drop may lead the rate of the native exchange coin below the vital $400 mark.

BNB is trading at $405.8 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) is the biggest loser from the list today as its rate has fallen by 6.15% over the last 24 hours.

AVAX

AVAX/USD chart by TradingView

Avalanche (AVAX) keeps showing weakness after a failed attempt to fix above the $90 mark. Currently, there are no bullish signals, which means that the fall may continue to the recently formed support level at $64.45 until the end of the week.

AVAX is trading at $78.43 at press time.

LUNA/USD

LUNA is also not an exception from the rule, declining by almost 3%.

LUNA

LUNA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the sharp recent growth, LUNA could not break the $100 resistance so far. If today's daily candle fixes below $90, the drop may lead the price to the support at $86 soon.

LUNA is trading at $91.68 at press time.

