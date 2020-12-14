Today we will talk about Bitcoin, and describe the price action from a technical point of view, from Elliott Wave perspective to be precise.
Cryptocurrencies are up, but ALT coins not so much, so strong rally on BTCUSD is mainly because of BTC dominance, which we see it still dominating in the future. It also means that BTC may easily remain in the uptrend.
If you are familiar with Elliott Wave, then you know that impulsive wave structure consists of five waves. If you look closely, you will notice that recent extended rise caused a break above the base channel resistance line, so it is confirmation that this was wave III and that price is currently consolidating within wave IV before the uptrend for the final wave V resumes. Wave IV correction can be sometimes very complex, so at this stage we are observing two possible scenarios. Either we will see a sideways price action like a triangle pattern, or we will see a flat correction that can retest 16000 support level. But in both cases be aware of the final push to a new high as long as price trades above 12500, but on the other hand move beneath 14000 would already be an important level to change the view.
Keep in mind that bitcoin is very volatile when looking back on a higher degree charts, so do not just buy and HODL here, because we still think that price is high, for HODL much better is to buy low. At this stage, a lot of traders and investors are seeing a lot of upside potential, but only a few are aware of a downside risk.
You can subscribe to our webpage for more unique and daily content. We also have a 7-day trial offer for FX services (1€) and for Crypto services (2€). Check it out!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin’s corrective period may last until January 2021 as BTC whales continue to realize profits
Bitcoin has recently reclaimed the position above $19,000 and even extended the price action towards $19,500. However, a reversal seems imminent according to key on-chain metrics, which call for caution in the coming few weeks.
XRP slices through critical support barrier, $0.33 in sight
Ripple's XRP is losing ground rapidly. The third-largest coin lost over $6 billion of its value in the past 24 hours as the selling pressure has been building since the past weekend.
ADA on the cusp of a reversal to $0.13
Cardano has recovered considerably from the December low formed at $0.13. The gradual return of the bulls, however, seems to have stalled at $0.15. Hence, a correction seems to be building momentum with the downside eyeing $0.13.
BNT skyrockets on Coinbase Pro listing, bulls eye $2
Bancor (BNT) sits in 93rd place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The token behind the on-chain liquidity protocol has a market capitalization of $120 million and an average daily trading volume of $91 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.