The cryptocurrency market seems to be recovering positive dynamics after a noticeable drop since the beginning of last month. The leader here again is BTC, which is currently holding near the 26500.00 mark.
Market participants and buyers of cryptocurrencies cheered up a little after the recent Fed monetary policy meeting, at which the interest rate was kept in the range of 5.00%-5.25% after ten consecutive increases.
In May, the annual consumer inflation rate slowed to 4.0% from 4.9% a month earlier, and the base value excluding fuel and food prices from calculations was 5.3% instead of 5.5%. Fed officials have declared their readiness to return to the "hawkish" course in case of risks of consumer price increases. But so far, inflation is declining, business activity is recovering, and the situation on the labor market remains stable.
Immediately after this decision of the Fed, cryptocurrencies almost did not react to it in any way, given the lawsuits against the largest crypto currency companies initiated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In particular, thirteen charges were brought against the Binance exchange, including distribution of unregistered BNB and BUSD tokens and illegal staking.
Some crypto market experts suggest that as a result, the American government will oblige American crypto platforms to register with the SEC as brokers, and tokens will be classified as securities, which, in turn, will put unprecedented pressure on the industry.
This situation and the resulting risks of losses in the crypto industry have become a catalyst for the withdrawal of investor funds from crypto funds. Here, a kind of record belongs to BTC (a loss of $ 52.0 million in a week).
Nevertheless, at the end of the week, an upward correction began on the crypto market, which may again develop into a stable bullish trend.
So, the BTCUSDT pair, having found support at the key level of 25300.00 (EMA200 on the daily chart), attempted to break through the resistance at 26800.00 (EMA50 on the daily chart) on the weekend, but then retreated to the current level of 26500.00.
If the second attempt turns out to be more successful, then the prospect of growth opens up to the levels of 28300.00, 29800.00, 30500.00. As you can see, now is a good time to resume long positions and buy.
An alternative scenario will be associated with a breakdown of the local support level of 24800.00. In this case, restrictive stops in long positions will be appropriate already below the important support levels of 26075.00 (EMA200 on the 1-hour chart), 25760.00 (EMA144 on the daily chart).
Support levels: 26075.00, 25760.00, 25300.00, 24800.00.
Resistance levels: 26610.00, 26800.00, 28300.00, 29800.00, 30500.00.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance issues legally enforceable order to scammer entity amid ongoing battle with US SEC
Binance Exchange has come forward to deny any affiliation with Binance Nigeria Limited, a website recently cited by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission for soliciting the country's nationals to trade crypto on its various web and mobile-enabled platforms.
Ethereum foray into NFT inscriptions could drive ETH transactions fees higher
Ethereum (ETH) has joined Bitcoin (BTC) with an NFT inscription project. The news follows an announcement by Capsule 21 co-founder Middlemarch, who christened the innovation ‘Ethscriptions,’ saying it will allow users to create and share digital works via Ethereum transaction calldata.
Binance.US victory against the SEC makes XRP holders visualize a win of their own
Binance.US received consent from Judge Amy Berman Jackson to continue operating in the United States. This approval invalidates a June 13 application by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the exchange to freeze its US assets.
Ripple price targets $0.501 as Binance deal with SEC delivers much-needed support
Ripple (XRP) price is back in the green during the weekend, as crypto proponents recognize Binance exchange's latest win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With the financial regulator boding as a common enemy, a win for one is a win for all, which explains XRP's uptick over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.