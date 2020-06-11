Hello traders, I think btcusd can continue much higher, but before that a deeper pullback is something we have to be aware of.
We realize that markets are very volatile and unstable these days. That is why we decided to give out a Special Discount to New and OLD members; Save 50% on Any FX or Digital Package. Visit EW-Forecast.
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
It won't be easy for Ethereum to achieve this breakout, as the technical indicators are on the verge of losing the last bullish breath and the prices against the US dollar are pointing to declines in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle
BCH has seen a peak of $258.32 today on June 11 and it’s currently at its low at $247 losing the daily 12-EMA and touching the 26-EMA at $247. The daily RSI has dropped significantly today touching the oversold zone.
FOMC decision inspired another BTC/USD growth attempt
BTC/USD made another attempt to break above $10,000 on late Wednesday and settled in a range $9,800-$9,900 during early Asian hours on Thursday.
XRP/BTC breaks below critical support, more sell-off ahead
A prominent commodity trader and a long-standing XRP critic Peter Brandt believes that XRP is bound to crash agains BTC. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that Ripple Lab.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.