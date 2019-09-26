- BTC/USD is down another 2.83% today after the major fall two sessions ago.
- Now there is a falling wedge pattern on the hourly chart that could indicate which way price may turn.
The market found support at 8k today as the bearishness continued.
After the fall two sessions ago the price has now consolidated into a falling wedge formation.
Mean value is around 8,400 so if we see another rejection keep an eye on price action there.
Bulls are hoping for a break of the pattern high at 8,800 to signal a move higher.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|8196.34
|Today Daily Change
|-239.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.84
|Today daily open
|8435.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10046.6
|Daily SMA50
|10329.76
|Daily SMA100
|10541.52
|Daily SMA200
|8286.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8744.39
|Previous Daily Low
|8209.57
|Previous Weekly High
|10381.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|9606.36
|Previous Monthly High
|12325.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|9321.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8413.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8540.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8182.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7928.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7647.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8716.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8998.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9251.7
