BTC/USD technical analysis: The 8,400.00 mark is a tough nut to crack

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is currently trading below the 8,400.00 resistance. Buyers want to see a break above that level to reach 8,800.00 and 9,375.00 resistances to the upside.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

BTC/USD is trading above its main simple moving averages while the price is testing the 8,000.00 figure. The 8,400.00 remains the level to beat for bulls. In the absence of a bull breakout bears can potentially bring back the market to 7,500.00 and 6,500.00 support.

