BTC/USD technical analysis: The 8,400.00 mark is a tough nut to crack

Flavio Tosti
Flavio Tosti

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is currently trading below the 8,400.00 resistance. Buyers want to see a break above that level to reach 8,800.00 and 9,375.00 resistances to the upside. 

BTC/USD 4-hour chart 

BTC/USD is trading above its main simple moving averages while the price is testing the 8,000.00 figure. The 8,400.00 remains the level to beat for bulls. In the absence of a bull breakout bears can potentially bring back the market to 7,500.00 and 6,500.00 support.

Additional key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8009.48
Today Daily Change 128.80
Today Daily Change % 1.63
Today daily open 7880.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7086.05
Daily SMA50 5969.34
Daily SMA100 4943.17
Daily SMA200 4559.31
Levels
Previous Daily High 7980.19
Previous Daily Low 7470.17
Previous Weekly High 8384.67
Previous Weekly Low 6512.15
Previous Monthly High 5632.53
Previous Monthly Low 4052.2
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7785.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7664.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 7573.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 7266.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 7063.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 8083.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 8287.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 8593.88

 

 

