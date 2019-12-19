  • Bitcoin picked up on Wednesday and today dropped back 2%.
  • There is a bull flag chart pattern on the 30-minute timeframe.

BTC/USD 30-Min Chart

Bitcoin pulled back from some of the losses seen on recently and picked up on Wednesday.

Now on Thursday, the price has consolidated into a bull flag formation you can see on the chart below.

If the pattern breaks it could indicate some more bullishness on the horizon.

The bulls will be aiming for the 7,445.00 high. 

Beyond that, there is another resistance at 7,296.44.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price  7146.9
Today Daily Change -139.90
Today Daily Change % -1.92
Today daily open  7286.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7281.81
Daily SMA50 7997.77
Daily SMA100 8446.68
Daily SMA200 9327.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7452.54
Previous Daily Low 6432.05
Previous Weekly High 7654.18
Previous Weekly Low 7076.68
Previous Monthly High 9580.19
Previous Monthly Low 6526.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7062.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6821.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 6661.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 6036.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 5641.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 7682.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 8077.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 8702.71

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin takes a roller-coaster ride ahead of Christmas

Crypto Today: Bitcoin takes a roller-coaster ride ahead of Christmas

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,157 (+7% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has recovered strongly from the recent low and hit $7,300 during early Asian hours. 

EOS/USD bounces off $2.2 support, stalls under trendline resistance

EOS/USD bounces off $2.2 support, stalls under trendline resistance

EOS made a brief comeback after suffering in extreme selling pressure for almost two months. The extended losses brushed shoulders with the key support at $2.2. 

XRP/USD lacks upside momentum to overcome bearish sentiments

XRP/USD lacks upside momentum to overcome bearish sentiments

Ripple's XRP tempts a recovery towards $0.1900. The coin hit the recovery high at $0.2009 on Wednesday, before retreating towards $0.1850 on Thursday.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may fall victim to a PlusToken saga

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may fall victim to a PlusToken saga

According to the Wale Alert service (@whale_alert), 789,525 ETH tokens to the tune of about $100 million has been transferred from PlusToken to the unknown wallet. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

