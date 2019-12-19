Bitcoin picked up on Wednesday and today dropped back 2%.

There is a bull flag chart pattern on the 30-minute timeframe.

BTC/USD 30-Min Chart

Bitcoin pulled back from some of the losses seen on recently and picked up on Wednesday.

Now on Thursday, the price has consolidated into a bull flag formation you can see on the chart below.

If the pattern breaks it could indicate some more bullishness on the horizon.

The bulls will be aiming for the 7,445.00 high.

Beyond that, there is another resistance at 7,296.44.

Additional Levels