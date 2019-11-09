Bitcoin consolidated at around 9400.20 and 8961.00 from the beginning of this month but failed to break to the upside and fell on Friday's session below the bottom of the consolidation channel at 8961.00. BTC has now formed another channel at around 8839.70 and 8688.60.
Bitcoins short to medium term current direction is pointing towards the downside. However, BTC could change course if it makes its way back to 8939.70 and 8961.00. BTC could continue down to around 8402.60 if it fails at 8688.60
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls take a breather after the 4% surge, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the most widely traded cryptocurrency, witnessed a sharp U-turn from the early Sunday sluggish momentum and broke the range to upside late-Sunday after stops got triggered on a break above the key resistance zone around 8,880/90 levels.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hovers between SMA support and resistance
Ripple is pushing the weekend consolidation a notch higher on Monday. This follows Friday’s gravitational movement that touched $0.27 support. A shallow recovery took place over the weekend session but it was dominated by ...
Litecoin price prediction: Further upside remains in play amid bullish technical set up
Litecoin (LTC/USD), with a market value of $ 4.02B, extends its bullish momentum for the second day in a row this Sunday. The coin is back on the 63 handle, having gathered pace above the 61.8% Fib level of the latest decline for the renewed upside. The bulls now target the last week’s high at 64.32.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Range trade to extend?
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen struggling to catch up with the broader market recovery, as we head towards the weekly closing. However, the third most traded cryptocurrency, Ripple, remains the main laggard amongst the top three most favorite digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.