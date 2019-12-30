The chart below directly illustrates why trading Bitcoin can be dangerous at times.

The top chart shows BTC/USD prices on the Bitfinex exchange, while the bottom shows the same pair trading on Coinbase.

On the chart above there was a clear mini-crash lower with decent volume behind it. The difference can be measured in percentage on the right-hand side.

Amazingly, 7201.30 was the candle low on Bitfinex while on Coinbase the low stands at 7244.56.

This is a perfect opportunity for Arbitrage traders to take advantage of thin liquidity conditions during the holidays.

Be careful out there as if you are trading and you see a crash like this you may panic or make the wrong decision. Keep a couple of charts open from a few exchanges or use a price aggregator.