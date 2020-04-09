Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Steps back from 50-day SMA inside rising wedge

  • BTC/USD drops from near-term key SMA, but still left to confirm the bearish technical chart pattern.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA adds to the upside barriers.

While stepping back from 50-day SMA, BTC/USD takes rounds to 7,305 amid early Friday. Even so, the crypto leader stays inside the rising wedge bearish technical formation.

Hence, sellers will wait for the confirmation of the bearish technical pattern before taking entries.

In doing so, the formation support around 6990 could offer the trigger to the downside towards 5,700 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February-March fall near 5,440.

During the quote’s further drop below 5,440, the 5,000 psychological magnet, 4,900 and 4,000 round-figure can offer intermediate stops to the previous month low close to 3,890.

Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of 7,380 and the pattern’s resistance line, around 7,445/50 could keep the pair’s near-term advances in check, a break of which could push buyers in direction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 7,985 and 8,000 resistances.

If at all the bulls manage to dominate past-8,000, 200-day SMA level near 8,085 could question their strength ahead of recalling the previous month high surrounding 9,215.

BTC/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7300.98
Today Daily Change -67.93
Today Daily Change % -0.92%
Today daily open 7368.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6602.11
Daily SMA50 7423.77
Daily SMA100 8149.72
Daily SMA200 8116.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7426.72
Previous Daily Low 7154.7
Previous Weekly High 7254.75
Previous Weekly Low 5854.85
Previous Monthly High 9215.51
Previous Monthly Low 3886.49
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7322.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7258.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 7206.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 7044.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 6934.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 7478.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 7588.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 7750.88

 

 

