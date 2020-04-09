BTC/USD Price Analysis: Steps back from 50-day SMA inside rising wedge

- BTC/USD drops from near-term key SMA, but still left to confirm the bearish technical chart pattern.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA adds to the upside barriers.
While stepping back from 50-day SMA, BTC/USD takes rounds to 7,305 amid early Friday. Even so, the crypto leader stays inside the rising wedge bearish technical formation.
Hence, sellers will wait for the confirmation of the bearish technical pattern before taking entries.
In doing so, the formation support around 6990 could offer the trigger to the downside towards 5,700 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February-March fall near 5,440.
During the quote’s further drop below 5,440, the 5,000 psychological magnet, 4,900 and 4,000 round-figure can offer intermediate stops to the previous month low close to 3,890.
Meanwhile, a 50-day SMA level of 7,380 and the pattern’s resistance line, around 7,445/50 could keep the pair’s near-term advances in check, a break of which could push buyers in direction to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 7,985 and 8,000 resistances.
If at all the bulls manage to dominate past-8,000, 200-day SMA level near 8,085 could question their strength ahead of recalling the previous month high surrounding 9,215.
BTC/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7300.98
|Today Daily Change
|-67.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92%
|Today daily open
|7368.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6602.11
|Daily SMA50
|7423.77
|Daily SMA100
|8149.72
|Daily SMA200
|8116.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7426.72
|Previous Daily Low
|7154.7
|Previous Weekly High
|7254.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|5854.85
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7322.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7258.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7206.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7044.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6934.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7478.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7588.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7750.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Steps back from 50-day SMA inside rising wedge
While stepping back from 50-day SMA, BTC/USD takes rounds to 7,305 amid early Friday. Even so, the crypto leader stays inside the rising wedge bearish technical formation. Hence, sellers will wait for the confirmation of the bearish technical ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP struggles at the 0.20 once again
Ripple remains in a bullish trend on the 4-hour chart below. The price continues to make higher highs and higher lows but it seems the bulls have stalled at 0.20. That is noticeable on the volume ...
Monero Price Analysis: The Gann fan line and psychological level 60.00 have been rejected
Monero is having another positive session despite stalling at the psychological 60.00 level. The chart is still a bullish one with the pair continuing to make higher lows and higher highs.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX hits a brick wall at the 55 EMA
TRON has been on quite the run since hitting the swing low on March 13th but now it seems the altcoin has run into some problems. This wave of higher lows and higher highs could come to an end as the price stalled at the 55 exponential moving average.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.