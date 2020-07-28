Hello traders!
BITCOIN made a sharp and impulsive move recently, which also broke decisively above the channel resistance line, that confirms the bullish trend.
Considering that price is breaking out of wave »iv« triangle, which actually suggests the final wave »v« of A/1, then we should also be aware of limited gains and a reversal ahead. Upside can as such be limited ideally around 12k level, at that August 2019 gap which can act as a strong target/resistance area.
That said, keep an eye on a deeper, higher degree wave B/2 corrective decline, once wave A/1 fully develops, that can send the price back to the channel resistance line which can act as a support around 9000 – 7500 area.
We remain bullish as long as price keeps trading above 4220 invalidation level, in case if price starts to trade even deeper and more complex.
BTCUSD, daily
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin takes off to $11,400 as Bakkt BTC futures volume hit new all-time high
After two consecutive days of consistent gains, Bitcoin was able to hit a new 2020 high at $11,400 (on Bitfinex). The gains come after several weeks of a stalemate in price actions mainly for BTC and ETH. The breakout has seen attention creep back to Bitcoin with investors hopeful that this is the beginning of a journey to highs above $20,000.
ETC/USD in a free fall after a failure at $7.4
Ethereum Classic (ETC) faced stiff resistance on approach to $7.40 and retreated below $7.00 amid sharp downside correction. The coin lost nearly 4% of its value in a matter of hours to trade at $6.84 by the time of writing.
LTC/USD loses steam short of $60.00
Litecoin price is settling above $50.00 after the recent breakout stalled at $56.00. Generally, the market is taking a step back after recording gains for two consecutive days. LTC/USD bounced off ascending trendline support.
TRX/USD still fighting for a break above $0.02
Tron has in the last couple of weeks launched an attack on the dominant resistance zone at $0.02. Unfortunately, the bullish momentum has not been strong enough to clear the resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken from the last drop from $0.02685 to $0.0073.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.