Bitcoin is in the throes of recovery after losing 38% of its value on March 12. This sell-off was led by a 9.9% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on the same day which built on the previous downward momentum between the dates of February 24 to February 28. During this time, the stock market faced its biggest decline since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors are still reeling from the crash, with anxieties heightened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Bitcoin, due to its highly volatile and speculative nature, now appears to be facing a liquidity problem which may stop its correction dead in its tracks. For the last three weeks the coin has made a solid recovery back up to a high of $7,000, but its trading volume continues to shrink, forming a bearish divergence and potential reversal to the downside. Additionally, on the daily charts sellers appear to be more motivated than buyers, with consistently higher volumes on red candles than green.
This lack of liquidity may be due to investors rushing into safe havens such as gold and the US dollar, with a greatly reduced appetite for risky assets such as bitcoin during these uncertain times.
Although it is not a definitive sign that bitcoin will reverse its upward direction, it is a warning that the coin’s recovery could have fallen into unsustainable territory
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.
TRX/USD bulls must defend ascending channel support at all costs
The Tron community is gradually getting accustomed to drab price actions following the massive in March following the Coronavirus triggered selloff in both the cryptocurrency market and the traditional markets such as stocks and commodities.
ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC.
Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb
XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.