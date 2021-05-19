Bitcoin inflows to centralized exchanges have surged, prompting bearish speculation the crypto markets could be building up to a violent wash-out.
Lex Moskovoski, CIO at Moskovoski Capital, shared data showing that 22,917 BTC was transferred onto centralized exchanges in a single hour on May 18. Moskovoski noted the hourly inflow was the largest since the March 2020 “Black Thursday” crash.
With outflows from exchanges typically being inferred as indicating crypto assets are being moved into cold storage for security or DeFi protocols for yield generation, inflows are interpreted as assets being moved onto centralized platforms to be sold.
Data compiled by on-chain crypto analytics firm Glassnode shows the past two days have seen consecutive all-time highs produced for net transfer volume onto Bitcoin on to leading centralized exchange, Binance. The data was shared by Twitter analyst William Clemente III to his 70,400 followers, triggering bearish price predictions on social media.
The chart indicates roughly 35,000 Bitcoin worth more than $1.4 billion has been deposited on Binance in the past 48 hours.
“Feels like capitulation,” said Kraken’s growth lead, Dan Held. Clemente replied: “Let’s see one final nasty liquidation wick.”
Reasons to be cheerful
Despite Bitcoin’s price grinding down to post local lows below $40,000, some analysts are finding reasons to be bullish.
Popular analyst, Lark Davis, noted the recent downturn has pushed Bitcoin’s 14-day relative-strength indicator into oversold territory for the first time since March 2020, suggesting the crash may be nearing its plateau.
Others are welcoming capitulation as a likely catalyst for a bullish recovery, predicting a swift return to upward momentum once selling has become exhausted.
Twitter user “YHRW80” noted surging flows into Bitcoin’s spot and derivatives markets during 2021, concluding that the dominant emotion gripping the markets is “greed” rather than fear.
However, Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index disagrees with YHRW80’s analysis, describing current Bitcoin market sentiment as “extreme fear.”
There was some welcome news today, with Indian media reporting the country's government is set to rethink its planned crypto ban and form a new panel of experts to explore regulating crypto assets in India.
Some analysts suggest the catalyst for the surging inflows is tomorrow’s looming deadline for controversial stablecoin issuer Tether to disclose its quarterly financial records as part of its settlement with the New York Attorney General’s office.
Last week, Tether posted a breakdown of its reserves for the first time, asserting three-quarters of the assets backing its stablecoin are cash, cash equivalents, and other short-term deposits and commercial paper.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana Price Prediction: SOL looks to retrace before catapulting to new highs
Solana price shows the exhaustion of the bullish momentum, which has led to a minor retracement to the immediate demand barrier. There’s a chance that this support area might be breached which will allow SOL to test a critical level before reversing.
India may reverse blanket crypto ban
The Indian government is looking to set up a new panel of experts to review the possibility of regulating cryptocurrency in the country, reversing the blanket ban on digital assets. Former finance secretary Subhash Garg proposed a blanket ban on the new asset class in 2019.
China Merchants Bank launches $50 million fund focused on DeFi and NFTs
CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, has launched a fund focused on decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible token (NFT) platforms. The multi-million dollar fund will focus on investing in early to growth-stage startups building DeFi and ...
SafeMoon bounce misleads, risks remain to the downside
SafeMoon price triggered the head-and-shoulders top on May 16 with a trade below the neckline at $0.00000882. SAFEMOON has rebounded, but the bearish outlook remains active. SAFEMOON rewards long-term ownership by penalizing sellers with a 10% fee.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.