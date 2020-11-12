PayPal’s new service to allow customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies has launched for U.S. eligible users.

The weekly purchase limit was also increased to $20,000 per week due to high demand.

Although the new service by PayPal was set to launch in early 2020, it seems that due to the initial demand, the payment platform is already allowing eligible U.S. PayPal customers to purchase, sell and hold cryptocurrencies. A PayPal spokesperson stated:

Due to initial demand from our customers, we’ve also increased our weekly cryptocurrency purchase limit from $10K/week to $20K/week

Initially, PayPal announced its desire to help account holders to understand the blockchain ecosystem through educational content talking about the risks and opportunities related to this kind of investment option.

PayPal was granted a conditional Bitlicense by the New York State Department of Financial Services and works through a partnership with Paxos Trust Company to provide cryptocurrencies to all its users. The platform plans to expand these features to Venmo in the first half of 2021. Dan Schulman, president, and CEO of PayPal said: