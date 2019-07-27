Bitcoin came under heavy pressure in the last minutes and lost more than $500 to break below the critical $10,000 mark. As of writing, the BTC/USD pair was down 3% on the day, trading near $9,500.

Although there isn't an apparent catalyst behind that sudden drop, all the other major cryptocurrencies seem to be staging a similar action. At the moment, the ETH/USD is down more than 5% on the day, testing the $200 handle, and the XRP/USD is losing 4.65% at $0.3090. Furthermore, both Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are in the negative territory on the daily chart.