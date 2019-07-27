Bitcoin came under heavy pressure in the last minutes and lost more than $500 to break below the critical $10,000 mark. As of writing, the BTC/USD pair was down 3% on the day, trading near $9,500.
Although there isn't an apparent catalyst behind that sudden drop, all the other major cryptocurrencies seem to be staging a similar action. At the moment, the ETH/USD is down more than 5% on the day, testing the $200 handle, and the XRP/USD is losing 4.65% at $0.3090. Furthermore, both Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are in the negative territory on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
