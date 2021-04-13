Breaking: Bitcoin price hits new all-time high of nearly $63,000

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elrond’s EDST implementation may push EGLD price to its 85% target
Elrond plans to integrate the EDST protocol into the mainnet via a major upgrade. The new standard increases efficiency vastly by reducing the need for smart contract creation and costs associated with it. EGLD price takes a breather before hitting its intended target at $272.86.
Polygon coils up, eyeing 65% upswing
MATIC price shows a bullish pennant formation, a breakout of which forecasts a 65% rally. The surge will face a new tailwind after creating a higher high at or above $0.417. A breakdown of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.281 might trigger a bearish scenario for Polygon.
Uniswap might pause before attempting to establish new highs at $39
Uniswap price has seen a massive spike in bullish momentum over the last 24 hours, which has allowed it to scale to record levels after consolidation for an extended period.
Ripple bulls at inflection point
XRP price has been on a tear lately as it has more than tripled since late March. However, considering the overall cryptocurrency market being overextended, the remittance token might be due for a correction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.