Bitcoin price near record high, but deep correction awaits eager speculators

- Bitcoin price again above the February high of $58,367.
- Coibase’s direct listing anticipated to be supportive of Bitcoin.
- IOMAP data shows abundant support below the current price.
Outside of the March blip, Bitcoin price has failed to convincingly get above the February high at $58,367, creating a mix of anticipation and restlessness among speculators and media titans. The last three days’ price action has voided the head-and-shoulders top alternative and puts the attention back again on the rising wedge thesis.
Bitcoin price consolidation falsely maintaining proponents high expectations
The IntoTheBlock In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) data shows virtually no resistance between $60,026 and $60,327. On the other hand, the data reveals notable support between $56,406 and $59,965, with 3.9 million addresses buying 1,370.60k BTC. A range that includes the lower trend line of the rising wedge.
BTC IOMAP chart
There has been no limit to the announcements over the last two months, adding legitimacy to BTC. Still, the burgeoning enthusiasm has not budged the price, raising the possibility that the tremendous advance since last year has priced in the good news. Moreover, the hype has not arrested the slow decline in search interest on Google.
Source: Google Trends
Since the February high, the unfolding BTC price structure looks more like a rising wedge pattern with one more touch of the upper trend line needed to complete the pattern. It would represent a new marginal high for the flagship cryptocurrency near $67,300 and a test of the 361.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2017-2018 bear market.
Support should begin with the February high at $58,367, followed closely by the wedge’s lower trend line at $57,100 and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $54,807.
The incremental support continues to the March low at $50,305 and then the 100-day SMA at $47,157, before a final test of the February low at $43,016.
BTC/USD daily chart
It is also possible that the complex top ends up being a complex correction, and BTC slashes through the wedge’s upper trendline. The first significant resistance will be the 461.8% extension of the 2017-2018 bear market at $80,540. No more major resistance should appear until the psychologically huge $100,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar top could be near as funding rates are overextended
XLM price has experienced a massive 60% rally in the past two weeks, cracking the previous all-time high of $0.60 established on February 13. However, Stellar did not get any continuation moves above this point, and it is trading at $0.581 at the time of writing.
VeChain price at risk of a pullback as technicals spell trouble for the bulls
VeChain price is up by 70% in the recent two weeks, hitting a new all-time high of $0.147 on April 10. However, the digital asset seems poised for a correction after such a colossal rally.
XRP comes to a standstill while BTC and ETH are getting started
The cryptocurrency market seems tightly wound, especially the altcoins, whose funding rates show a massive spike of late. Such a condition reveals that the speculators are betting on an upward move in asset prices.
The Graph is on a clear path to 30% upswing
In the past five days, The Graph managed to confirm a 12-hour uptrend and shifted the odds back in favor of the bulls. The digital asset faces low resistance ahead according, to key on-chain metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.