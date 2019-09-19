Bitcoin has lost its cool towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. After managing to defend $10,000 over the last few days, the granddaddy of cryptos has plunged below several other support areas including $9,900 and $9,800. The declines are testing the next support target at $9,600, although Bitcoin is trading at $9,776 at the time of press.

The altcoins are also dumping in tandem with Bitcoin despite the fact that Bitcoin ignored their rally in the last few days. Ethereum is almost breaking $200 support while Ripple is already below $0.30.