TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

BNB Price Forecast: Bulls are setting new record highs, no signs of slowdown 

  • BNB price reaches a new all-time high above $1,200 on Monday after rallying more than 17% last week. 
  • Monthly active addresses reach a record high of 60 million, representing a 100% year-to-date increase.
  • The technical outlook suggests rally continuation with bulls targeting $1,300 BNB.
BNB Price Forecast: Bulls are setting new record highs, no signs of slowdown 
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, sets a new all-time high above $1,200 on Monday, extending last week’s 17% rally. Strong network growth, reflected in record monthly active addresses, and a bullish technical setup suggest that investors could push BNB toward the next target at $1,300.

BNB active monthly addresses hit 60 million, doubling year to date

BNB Chain monthly active addresses surges to an all-time high of 60 million, doubling year-to-date and highlighting the network’s robust growth and rising adoption.

https://twitter.com/BNBCHAIN/status/1975049810177622489

Apart from growing active addresses, BNB’s Total Value Locked (TVL) also rises from $7.58 billion on September 27 to $8.69 billion on Monday, the highest level since May 2022. Rising TVL indicates growing activity and interest within BNB’s ecosystem, suggesting that more users are depositing or utilizing assets within BNB-based protocols.

BNB TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama

BNB TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama

Additionally, CoinGlass’ data show that the futures’ Open Interest (OI) in BNB at exchanges reaches a new all-time high of $2.57 billion on Monday. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current BNB price rally.

BNB open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

BNB open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

BNB Price Forecast: How high can BNB go?

BNB rebounded after testing a key support around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, drawn from the August 3 low of $730.01 to the September 21 high of $1,083.47, at $948.45 on September 26 and rallied over 24% in the next 6 days, setting a record high of $1,192 on Friday. BNB declined slightly during the weekend. At the time of writing on Monday, BNB extends its gains, setting a new all-time high above $1,200.

If BNB continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the 141.4% Fibonacci extension level at $1,229.80. A successful close above this level could extend the gains toward the 161.80% Fibonacci extension level at $1,301.91.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 71, above overbought conditions and pointing upward, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week. Additionally, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral level further indicate a bullish momentum and continuation of an upward trend.

BNB/USDT daily chart

BNB/USDT daily chart

However, if BNB faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support at Saturday’s low of $1,134.93.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos (APT) price is down by almost 1% at the time of writing on Monday, following the 5% gains from the previous day. The Parallel execution blockchain token is poised for further growth, driven by a breakout of the descending triangle pattern, elevated retail demand, and the rising issuance of stablecoins on the network. 

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls aiming for record highs as on-chain and derivatives data turn positive

Solana (SOL) is trading in green above $230 at the time of writing on Monday, having gained nearly 9% in the previous week. Strengthening on-chain metrics and bullish derivative data signal rising investor confidence, with bulls setting their sights on the all-time high near $296.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in the green, currently above $123,800 at the time of writing on Monday, after reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hold above their key support levels, with bulls aiming for $5,000 ETH and $3.40 XRP.

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

Top Crypto Gainers: SPX, MNT, INJ put a strong start to the week

SPX6900 (SPX), Mantle (MNT), and Injective (INJ) rise as top performers in the broader cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. SPX and MNT look for further gains amid a high momentum rally, while INJ remains trapped in a symmetrical triangle pattern. 

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 