Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in the green, currently above $123,800 at the time of writing on Monday, after reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hold above their key support levels, with bulls aiming for $5,000 ETH and $3.40 XRP.

Bitcoin price hits a new all-time high of $125,708

Bitcoin price soared more than 10% last week, reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $123,800.

If BTC continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $130,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 71, above the overbought conditions and pointing upward, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bullish crossover last week. Additionally, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral level further indicate a bullish momentum and continuation of an upward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $120,000.

Ethereum bulls aiming for $5,000 mark

Ethereum price broke above the daily resistance at $4,232, rallied by nearly 9% last week and closed above the next key resistance at $4,488. At the time of writing on Monday, ETH finds support around the daily level at $4,488.

If the $4,488 continues to hold as support, ETH could extend the rally toward the all-time high at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 58, which is above the neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. Like BTC, Ethereum’s MACD also supports the bullish view.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around the daily level at $4,232.

XRP validates the falling wedge pattern

Ripple price breaks above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by joining multiple lows and highs with two trendlines since mid-July) on Thursday. A breakout of this pattern generally favours the bulls. However, XRP retested and found support around the upper trendline boundary in the next three days. At the time of writing on Monday, XRP trades at around $2.98.

If XRP continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $3.40.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart support a bullish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

However, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $2.72.