TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP

  • Bitcoin price trades in the green on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $125,708.
  • Ethereum price finds support around the daily level at $4,488, the next target is $5,000 mark.
  • XRP breaks above the falling wedge pattern, with the next bullish target set at $3.40.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take control, aiming for $130K BTC, $5K ETH and $3.40 XRP
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading in the green, currently above $123,800 at the time of writing on Monday, after reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices hold above their key support levels, with bulls aiming for $5,000 ETH and $3.40 XRP.

Bitcoin price hits a new all-time high of $125,708

Bitcoin price soared more than 10% last week, reaching a new all-time high of $125,708 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at around $123,800.

If BTC continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the key psychological level at $130,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 71, above the overbought conditions and pointing upward, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bullish crossover last week. Additionally, the rising green histogram bars above the neutral level further indicate a bullish momentum and continuation of an upward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

BTC/USDT daily chart 

However, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $120,000.

Ethereum bulls aiming for $5,000 mark

Ethereum price broke above the daily resistance at $4,232, rallied by nearly 9% last week and closed above the next key resistance at $4,488. At the time of writing on Monday, ETH finds support around the daily level at $4,488.

If the $4,488 continues to hold as support, ETH could extend the rally toward the all-time high at $4,956.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 58, which is above the neutral level of 50, indicating that bullish momentum is gaining traction. Like BTC, Ethereum’s MACD also supports the bullish view. 

ETH/USDT daily chart 

ETH/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around the daily level at $4,232.

XRP validates the falling wedge pattern

Ripple price breaks above the falling wedge pattern (drawn by joining multiple lows and highs with two trendlines since mid-July) on Thursday. A breakout of this pattern generally favours the bulls. However, XRP retested and found support around the upper trendline boundary in the next three days. At the time of writing on Monday, XRP trades at around $2.98.

If XRP continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next daily resistance at $3.40.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s RSI and MACD indicators on the daily chart support a bullish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart 

XRP/USDT daily chart 

However, if XRP faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the daily support at $2.72.

Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs

The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.

Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.

Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.

Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos Price Forecast: APT steadies amid rising stablecoin supply and retail demand

Aptos (APT) price is down by almost 1% at the time of writing on Monday, following the 5% gains from the previous day. The Parallel execution blockchain token is poised for further growth, driven by a breakout of the descending triangle pattern, elevated retail demand, and the rising issuance of stablecoins on the network. 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin forms Golden Cross as Shiba Inu, Pepe test EMAs

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin forms Golden Cross as Shiba Inu, Pepe test EMAs

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE), are taking a breather after two days of recovery. The derivatives data indicate elevated retail interest amid the general anticipation of a crypto market rally in October. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Bitcoin is trading near $120,000 on Friday after reaching a seven-week high of $120,960 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding near their respective weekly highs, reflecting steady demand from both institutions and retail investors.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin rallies nearly 7% so far this week as a strong month in terms of Bitcoin performance begins. Institutional demand rises, with $2.25 billion in spot ETF inflows, as well as continued BTC purchases from big corporates.

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin: Will "Uptober" deliver?

Bitcoin price hovers around $120,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a strong weekly rally of nearly 7% amid optimism surrounding the ‘Uptober’ narrative. Institutional demand supports the price rise, with BTC’s spot ETFs recording a weekly inflow of over $2 billion, while firms such as Metaplanet and Strategy add BTC to their reserves. 