- BNB price closes at a record weekly high of $756.82, marking a 9.37% gain over the past week.
- Derivatives data show that BNB Open Interest reaches its highest yearly level of $1.05 billion on Monday, signaling growing confidence among investors.
- The technical outlook suggests a continuation of the rally, targeting beyond its all-time high of $793.86.
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, continues to trade higher above $762 at the time of writing on Monday after closing at its highest-ever weekly level and gaining over 9% last week. Derivatives data support a bullish thesis as Open Interest (OI) hits a yearly high of $1.05 billion, reflecting renewed investor interest. The technical analysis also suggests a continuation of the rally, targeting its all-time high of $793.86 and potentially entering a price discovery mode.
Binance Coin’s Open Interest hits a yearly high of $1.05 billion
CoinGlass’ data shows that the futures’ OI in BNB at exchanges rises to a new yearly high of $1.05 billion on Monday from $829.50 million on Wednesday. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current BNB price rally.
BNB Open Interest chart. Source: CoinGlass
BNB Price Forecast: BNB heads toward its all-time highs
BNB price on the weekly chart has rallied by more than 9% and closed at its highest weekly level to date at $756.82. At the start of this week, on Monday, it continues to trade higher above $760.
If BNB continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward its all-time high at $793.86. A successful close above this level could extend the gains toward its 141.40% Fibonacci extension level at $956.92, drawn from the August low of $400 to the all-time high in December at $793.86.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart reads 66, surpassing its neutral level of 50, which indicates strong bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on a weekly chart showed a bullish crossover in mid-May. The rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line suggest that bullish momentum is gaining traction.
BNB/USDT weekly chart
On the daily chart, BNB broke above the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern and reached its target at $709.29 on Wednesday. It continued the upward trend, closing above the next weekly resistance at $742 on Sunday. At the time of writing on Monday, it trades at a price higher than $760.
If the weekly level at $742 holds as support, BNB could extend the rally toward its December 4 all-time high of $793.86.
The RSI on the daily chart reads 83, indicating an extreme overbought condition, which traders should be cautious of. The MACD indicator on the daily chart displayed a bullish crossover in early July that still holds. The rising green histogram bars above its neutral zero line suggest that bullish momentum is gaining traction.
BNB/USDT daily chart
However, if BNB faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward its weekly support at $709.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
