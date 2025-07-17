- Windtree announced that it has entered a purchase agreement with Build and Build to launch a $200 million BNB reserve.
- The move follows BNB Chain's improved transaction speed and cost reduction, as reported in its H1 report.
- BNB is up 3% over the past 24 hours following the announcement.
BNB rose 3% on Wednesday as Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) announced a $200 million securities purchase agreement with Build and Build Corporation to establish a BNB treasury. Meanwhile, BNB Chain revealed it achieved faster transaction settlement and fee reduction in H1, with plans to boost its current throughput by up to 20x by the end of 2025.
Windtree unveils BNB treasury amid positive H1 report
Windtree Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement worth up to $200 million, led by Build and Build Corp, according to a press release on Wednesday. The funding will primarily be used to establish a BNB-focused crypto treasury strategy, including direct purchases of BNB.
The company will invest an initial $60 million, with an additional $140 million to follow. The proceeds are expected to include a mix of cash, BNB and shares of the Osprey BNB Chain Trust for the development of the treasury.
"This innovative solution will offer investors targeted exposure to Binance and BNB, addressing what we believe to be a critical gap in the US investment landscape," said Patrick Horsman, CFA, Director of Build & Build Corp, in the press release.
Windtree aims to become the first NASDAQ-listed company offering direct exposure to the BNB token. It also joins a growing list of companies aiming to launch BNB treasuries, including Nano Labs and 10X Capital.
Meanwhile, BNB Chain unveiled a series of performance upgrades in H1, aiming to match the speed of centralized exchanges.
The network reported reductions in block time to 0.75 seconds and finality to 1.875 seconds, alongside a decrease in average gas fees to $0.01, according to a report on Wednesday. Additionally, it claims to have cut malicious MEV by 95%, framing the upgrades as part of its push toward a faster and more efficient on-chain experience.
Looking ahead, BNB Chain plans to scale its performance by up to 20x by introducing a Rust-based client, super instructions, and enhancements to its StateDB architecture.
"This upgrade is all about making sure performance keeps up with demand, so builders can scale freely and users can transact instantly, even in the busiest moments," the BNB Chain team noted in the report.
As part of its long-term roadmap, BNB Chain is inviting proposals for a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. The new design aims to rival "global exchange networks like Nasdaq" in speed, with a finality under 150 milliseconds and over 20,000 transactions per second.
It also plans to introduce native privacy features for both token transfers and smart contract interactions, aiming to allow users and developers to transact securely and confidentially. According to BNB Chain, the privacy tools will be built into the protocol itself, enabling private on-chain activity while still supporting compliance where needed.
BNB is up 3% over the past 24 hours following the announcements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.