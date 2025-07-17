Windtree announced that it has entered a purchase agreement with Build and Build to launch a $200 million BNB reserve.

BNB rose 3% on Wednesday as Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) announced a $200 million securities purchase agreement with Build and Build Corporation to establish a BNB treasury. Meanwhile, BNB Chain revealed it achieved faster transaction settlement and fee reduction in H1, with plans to boost its current throughput by up to 20x by the end of 2025.

Windtree unveils BNB treasury amid positive H1 report

Windtree Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement worth up to $200 million, led by Build and Build Corp, according to a press release on Wednesday. The funding will primarily be used to establish a BNB-focused crypto treasury strategy, including direct purchases of BNB.

The company will invest an initial $60 million, with an additional $140 million to follow. The proceeds are expected to include a mix of cash, BNB and shares of the Osprey BNB Chain Trust for the development of the treasury.

"This innovative solution will offer investors targeted exposure to Binance and BNB, addressing what we believe to be a critical gap in the US investment landscape," said Patrick Horsman, CFA, Director of Build & Build Corp, in the press release.

Windtree aims to become the first NASDAQ-listed company offering direct exposure to the BNB token. It also joins a growing list of companies aiming to launch BNB treasuries, including Nano Labs and 10X Capital.

Meanwhile, BNB Chain unveiled a series of performance upgrades in H1, aiming to match the speed of centralized exchanges.

The network reported reductions in block time to 0.75 seconds and finality to 1.875 seconds, alongside a decrease in average gas fees to $0.01, according to a report on Wednesday. Additionally, it claims to have cut malicious MEV by 95%, framing the upgrades as part of its push toward a faster and more efficient on-chain experience.

Looking ahead, BNB Chain plans to scale its performance by up to 20x by introducing a Rust-based client, super instructions, and enhancements to its StateDB architecture.

"This upgrade is all about making sure performance keeps up with demand, so builders can scale freely and users can transact instantly, even in the busiest moments," the BNB Chain team noted in the report.

As part of its long-term roadmap, BNB Chain is inviting proposals for a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. The new design aims to rival "global exchange networks like Nasdaq" in speed, with a finality under 150 milliseconds and over 20,000 transactions per second.

It also plans to introduce native privacy features for both token transfers and smart contract interactions, aiming to allow users and developers to transact securely and confidentially. According to BNB Chain, the privacy tools will be built into the protocol itself, enabling private on-chain activity while still supporting compliance where needed.

