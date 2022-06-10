Bloomberg Terminal has increased its coverage to 50 crypto assets to give its institutional investor client base better data about movements within the market.

Financial and technical information platform Bloomberg has vastly expanded its coverage of crypto markets after a decision to include data on the top 50 crypto assets to the Bloomberg Terminal.

Product manager for cryptocurrencies at Bloomberg Alex Wenham suggested that as “the global institutional investor” community’s interest in digital assets continues to grow, they will need a way to “seamlessly incorporate digital assets into their workflows.”

Bloomberg already had 10 cryptocurrencies in its terminal as of 2018, including BTC, ETH, and XRP. The expansion adds an additional 40 coins to the mix such as SOL, allowing financial professionals and institutions access real-time financial market data and to place trades.

This is the largest expansion of its crypto data since Bloomberg Terminal began tracking BTC in 2013.

Bloomberg's market-leading coverage of cryptocurrency data on the Bloomberg Terminal has been expanded to include the top 50 crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, XRP, Solana and more. https://t.co/NknHawFOez — Bloomberg Terminal (@TheTerminal) June 9, 2022



Co-Founder of the Three Arrows Capital crypto investment fund Su Zhu seems pleased with the new additions to the terminal. He commented in a tweet on Friday that it is “Also cool that they link to the white papers.”

Kinda fun to read the coin descriptions that @crypto has added to Bloomberg Terminal



Also cool that they link to the white papers pic.twitter.com/U7AN3tI7CK — Zhu Su (@zhusu) August 6, 2019



Bloomberg Terminal is considered a seminal tool for professional and institutional investors as it offers analysis, insights on compliance and risk, and allows users to make trades. Bloomberg says it vets assets on the terminal through a data-driven approach and “ensures that approach evolves along with the crypto markets.”

Bloomberg Terminal users can access the intraday pricing for all crypto it tracks by visiting CRYP<GO>.

The addition of so many more crypto assets to Bloomberg Terminal indicates greater maturity in the crypto markets. Institutions are taking a much closer look at their opportunities within the space to both develop platforms and turn a profit.

Their interest is evidenced by the Italian stock exchange Borsa Italiana listing a Bitcoin-thematic exchange-traded fund (ETF) on June 7.