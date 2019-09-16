The team has finished a major network update.

The developers fixed bugs and errors and improved network functionality.

Zilliqa developers announced a successful network update to 5.0.0 version. The process took them five months to complete.

The update was aimed to improve smart contracts functionality and execution, and speed up transactions processing on the blockchain. The developers also removed some bugs and errors from the embedded program language Scilla. Zilliqa launched smart contracts on Scilla in June 2019.

Apart from that, the team introduced DS reputation feature, that will allow removing malfunctioning nodes from the network much sooner.

"This makes DS membership more meritocratic by ensuring that only the higher-performing nodes make up the committee. Credit for this feature goes to our community contributor and wave four grant program awardee Jeremy Heng”, the team wrote in a blog post.

Zilliqa users now have access to new API options added to the library. The team also improved several existing API functions to make them more efficient.

At the time of writing, Zilliqa takes the 72th place in the global cryptocurrency rating created by CoinMarketCap. The coin with the market value of $61 million is changing hands at $0.007.

