Bittrex exchange announces Bittrex Global trading platform in Liechtenstein-Europe

Bittrex Global exchange platform to be regulated under EU laws.

Bittrex closes Malta-based Bittrex International to build the bigger and better Bittrex Global.

A day after Ripple announced the acquisition of a trading platform in Iceland, Bittrex revealed plans of expansion to Liechtenstein with a new crypto trading platform. The digital asset platform will be called Bittrex Global and is set to go live by the end of October.

Bittrex’s new cryptocurrency exchange platform will be regulated under EU laws. The exchange hopes to introduce new features with the platform’s launch including customer reward programs, sale of private tokens as well as credit card interoperability.

The Liechtenstein subsidiary will be under the leadership of Kiran Raj in the position of CEO and Stephen Stonberg working as the COO. The new platform will launch almost at the same time Bittrex closes Malta-based Bittrex Global. Bittrex Global will have the capacity to accommodate all customers currently on Bittrex International.

The CEO of Bittrex Bill Shihara said:

“Bittrex International was innovative and helped Bittrex foster the adoption of blockchain technologies worldwide.”

Shihara added: