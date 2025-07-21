- Bittensor is retesting critical $430 resistance after a 50% surge from June lows.
- AI tokens rally alongside other altcoins, growing 17% in a week to reach a market capitalization of $33 billion.
- A Golden Cross pattern, MACD buy signal and an upward trending RSI indicate bullish momentum in TAO.
Bittensor (TAO) holds above $430 on Monday after extending its recovery by 50% from June lows of around $287. The token backing the open-source protocol for machine learning models shows signs of steadying recovery toward $500 in upcoming sessions, especially if the derivatives market holds steady.
Bittensor flaunts bullish outlook
The Bittensor derivatives market has steadily grown with Open Interest (OI) surging to $318 million, marking a significant step above December peak levels of $304 million, according to CoinGlass data.
Open Interest refers to the total value of all the futures and options contracts that have not been settled or closed. With the volume increasing in tandem to $630 million, interest in Bittensor could keep the price elevated as traders increasingly bet on TAO price edging higher. This is evidenced by a positive long-to-short ratio of 1.5988 on Binance.
Bittensor Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
Bittensor is the largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) token, with a market capitalization of $4.4 billion. Interest in AI tokens has been steady, reflected by a cumulative 17% increase over the past week. In total, the sector boasts a market capitalization of $33 billion.
Technical outlook: Bittensor upholds bullish structure
Bittensor’s price holds above a recently broken descending trendline while trading at $430 at the time of writing. The uptrend that followed the June lows of $287 is supported by a Golden Cross pattern established on Friday, when the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed above the 100-day EMA.
The day’s close could confirm a second Golden Cross pattern if the 50-day EMA remains above the 200-day EMA, reinforcing the bullish structure.
Interest in the AI token could remain at elevated levels should the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator continue to sustain a buy signal triggered on July 9.
TAO/USDT daily chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64 points, indicating bullish momentum is building behind Bittensor, with the uptrend likely to hold steady in upcoming sessions. Still, higher RSI readings would call for caution among traders as they indicate an overheating market ahead of a potential pullback.
A trend reversal could also occur due to heightened profit-taking activities as well as the possibility of market dynamics changing, particularly with the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate meeting next week and the implementation of President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs on August 1.
Key areas of interest to traders include support provided by the moving averages, such as the 50-day EMA at $375, the 200-day EMA at $373, and the 100-day EMA at $369.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BNB Price Forecast: BNB posts highest weekly close, eyes new all-time high
BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, continues to trade higher above $762 at the time of writing on Monday after closing at its highest-ever weekly level and gaining over 9% last week. Derivatives data support a bullish thesis as Open Interest (OI) hits a yearly high of $1.05 billion.
Dogwifhat Price Forecast: WIF eyes double-digit gains as Open Interest hits yearly high
Dogwifhat (WIF) edges lower by 1% at press time on Monday following its 12% rise from Sunday. The bullish run in WIF surpasses the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and targets a crucial resistance level at $1.212.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC consolidates while Ethereum and Ripple prepare for breakout
Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a breather after reaching a record high of $123,218 last week, consolidating within a tight range as traders await the next move. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of strength, finding support around their key levels.
Top Crypto Gainers: CFX jumps 100% ahead of Mainnet release, ENA and DOGE record double-digit gains
Conflux (CFX) recorded a rise of over 100% on Sunday, outpacing the broader market recovery over the last 24 hours. CFX rose amid the ongoing Conflux Technology and Ecosystem Conference, ahead of the release of the “Conflux 3.0 Architecture.”
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.