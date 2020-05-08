- Crypto exchange Bitstamp has joined forces with Signet, Signature Bank’s commercial digital payments platform.
- The integration allows Bitstamp customers to transfer USD to and from the exchange in real-time quickly.
Crypto exchange Bitstamp has recently announced its integration with Signet, Signature Bank’s commercial digital payments platform. Through this integration, Bitstamp has increased the availability of around-the-clock, near-instant transfers to its institutional clients. The solution also allows users to transfer USD to and from the exchange in real-time. Clearing and settlement completed within a matter of seconds.
Bitstamp has become the first crypto exchange to integrate with Signet. The latter is based on a private implementation of the Ethereum blockchain, which allows institutions to move money within seconds by settling transactions using Signet tokens.
By joining forces with Signet and other similar platforms, Bitstamp has established a secure network for institutions to transfer and trade funds and digital assets. Miha Grčar, Bitstamp’s Global Head of Business Development, said:
Enabling frictionless flow of funds is one of the key areas that can help drive institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. Signet combines blockchain’s strengths with the financial industry’s needs, which makes their approach and their platform a great fit for what we’re working towards at Bitstamp.
Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo, said:
The Signet Platform is proving to be beneficial to many types of industries in need of instantaneous transactions to conduct their business operations. We continue to advance the platform as evidenced by the new API integration. Bitstamp and its type of business model is yet another example of the companies and industries which Signet can support by providing real-time transactions, payments and settlements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out
The campaign chronicle reveals a winner, Bitcoin, and a clear loser, Ripple. Ethereum entrenched itself at the last minute over the 200-period simple average and will have its chance to launch a reconquest campaign against King Bitcoin.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery
XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel
Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure.
Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund
Bitcoin Cash price advanced higher above $250 as BTC/USD surged above $10,000. The price action extended above towards $260 but hit a wall at $258 (intraday high).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.